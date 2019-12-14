We all know that, at some point, our lives will reach their final chapters.
Nobody likes to think about it, but it’s a reality we all must face. I think rock legend Ted Nugent said it best one time … “You’re born at Point A, you’re going to die at Point B …” no, I can’t do that finishing line, but it has to do with the act of kicking a farm animal with maximum force. I think.
So …
We move on to a situation facing yours truly at the present time, and that is coming to grips with the loss of a guy that I look at as a major influence in how I do this job. He was not one of my professors at Murray State, he was not a superior of mine. He was a teammate I had for a little less than three years during my first tour of duty here at The Murray Ledger & Times in the early to mid-2000s.
Brian T. O’Neill, the guy whose memorial service I had the privilege of attending a week ago today at the Playhouse in the Park here in Murray. I’ve been told he spent about 35 years here at The Ledger & Times, both as a print guy and up front in the main office. That’s where I worked with him, and I remember my first day here in October 2002 that the guy known to many as BTO (remember that, it comes back big later) became kind of my guide on how things worked around here.
I liked him from the start. He had an easy-going manner about him that made learning the new world I had entered pretty simple (I was coming from Benton, where I had just spent the first 10 1/2 years of my career doing nothing but sports). Brian saw I was a bit out of my element going to news, but he seemed to know I’d do OK.
I’ve told people in the last few days that a big thing Brian did was teach me some computer stuff. My description of that has been to say, “enough to be dangerous.” Well, I still know some tricks he taught me. Just the other day, I pulled one of his rabbits out of the old hat with a photo of someone whose glasses were causing glare on the lenses.
Usually, it was with obituary photos. I’d figure, “Well, it’s going to be small. Nobody will be able to tell.” In his gentle manner he would say, “Oh no, no, these are ones you’ve got to treat special.” And he was right. These are the ones you HAVE to get right.
That was the kind of guy Brian was. So when I’m listening to folks like Terry Little and Corrie Johnson, friends of Brian’s from his days at PIP, talk last week about how Brian had a very strong attention to detail? Yep, those sessions every morning at the computer just to the right of the front counter here came back. We had to get those right, and apparently that was Brian’s philosophy full time.
Brian, as you may now know, died on Dec. 1 after battling cancer. That ticks me off. It should make us all angry. However, through his pain, Brian managed to continue to exude that nurturing way he always had. Corrie brought that out beautifully the other day when she recalled Brian’s Facebook post from Veteran’s Day. The easy-going teacher once again hit it on the head.
“Lay down that burden you’ve been carrying for years. It’s eating you from the inside out. Time is running out fast, be the bigger person. All we have is now. Our times are not in our hands.”
Ooh! Hits you hard, doesn’t it? Yet, he did it in a very gentle manner.
Oh, by the way, I didn’t realize it until Saturday, but Brian influenced me in another way. I remember times when we would meet at the office after the Freedom Fest parade or Rotary Christmas Parade (back then, it was in the daytime) so he could design the photo pages that would be in the paper (from my photos, of course). Yeah, I learned some ideas from him on how to lay those out, which I have brought to my own creations over the years here, but I think Brian has the title. He kept some of his tricks to himself, like all masters do.
Anyway, getting back to the point at hand. Brian would bring a radio or CD player, something with him for those sessions, and he’d play music to get him in the mood as he prepared to spread his artistic wizardry. Well, in the past few weeks, thanks to a couple of dives into modern technology, I’ve been channeling my own Brian influence.
I’ve had a couple of projects that gave me fits. I couldn’t get the words to fit. In one case, it took three days, but when I tried Brian’s way, I got results. I put on a pair of headphones, put on YouTube, and found the “Unplugged” album from the 1990s that the rock group KISS created and went to work. I’ll have you know that two stories I had been struggling so mightily to slay were put in their proper places, both within an hour … which is about when “Hard Luck Woman” comes on.
It was all part of Brian’s idea of making any situation better, and that went for your job place.
So now we enter the final stages of what I have told PIP people would be Act 2 of my way of honoring Brian … make that BTO. And yes, that acronym will now be used to full effect, following the work of another well-known BTO … Canadian rock legends Bachman Turner Overdrive.
So here it goes, incorporating the group’s five biggest hits.
“Hey You!” BTO, it’s me.
No, I haven’t forgotten you and many times in the last few days … you have come to my mind as I “Let It Roll ... Down the Highway.”
I remember the many times in the front of this office and now I bear witness … of how you helped me understand the means of “Taking Care of Business.” Our sessions each morning were like sitting at a piano side by side … and though we faced a deadline, you never showed you were nervous, you just “Let it Ride.”
Now, we must take what you’ve taught us — to love and care for one another — and to carry those ideas forward, but I think you can safely bet … that for those of us who knew you … “YOU AIN’T SEEN NOTHING YET.”
Catch ya on the flip side BTO. Thanks for being you.
