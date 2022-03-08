MURRAY – The commander of Murray’s Veterans of Foreign Wars post is participating in a national campaign to publicize the work veterans do across the country to help their communities.
Hazel resident Ryan Buchanan has been commander of Murray’s VFW Post 6291/Herman Eddie Roberts Jr. Post since July 2021. According to a news release from the national organization, VFW is honoring him for dedication to country and community in the VFW #StillServing campaign. The campaign recognizes veterans who continue to serve in their community after the military.
“Still Serving is a national campaign, so the national commander and our national officers challenge us and everybody within the VFW to get involved with the campaign,” Buchanan said. “With me being a young, medically retired veteran, I have the energy and the time to devote to extra tasks outside of the VFW. It’s something that appealed to me ... I was born and raised here and came back after I got out of the Army, so any opportunity I get to support my local community, I jump in on it. I just find things that interest me or need a little extra help or extra push.”
Buchanan said Post 6291’s efforts to assist victims of the December tornado in Mayfield received help from other VFW posts all around the country, which is what led the national organization to choose him as a representative for the #StillServing campaign.
“The main focus of the VFW is to help veterans, and it’s my firm belief that you can help veterans by helping your community,” Buchanan said. “The community in which we live supports our veterans with all sorts of outreach programs, with housing, with a food bank. Everything that happens within the community in some way can help a veteran or their family.”
Buchanan served as a door gunner in two tours of duty in Iraq and another in Afghanistan. According to the news release, he suffered a traumatic brain injury and other physical injuries while serving, and his ability to function was severely compromised when he was “on a lot of medications that kept him in a fog.” After getting a therapy dog, Titan, almost seven years ago, his health began to improve while his list of medications became smaller. Buchanan said that without Titan, he would not have been able to give back to the community.
Buchanan said that before becoming commander, he had noticed that most, though not all, VFWs around the country concentrate solely on helping veterans. He said that when he assumed the position, he wanted to make the post’s focus more community-oriented. He said a lot of younger veterans like him who served in Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan still have younger children at home and want to be involved in the community, so he believes the community-based approach will help Post 6291 recruit more young veterans. Buchanan is 37, and the youngest current post member is 25, and he said the post is known for having one of the youngest membership rosters in Kentucky.
“Traditionally, the VFW has been viewed as the old, smoky bar – just old, grizzled guys sitting behind a bar wanting to be left alone,” Buchanan said. “It’s my goal to change that. We don’t need to be locked in our castles. We need to be out, hit the streets, talk to the community leaders and people in the community and find out (what needs attention). We’re in a great position to help not just veterans, but their families and the community.”
As post commander, it is Buchanan’s responsibility to choose the ways the post can serve others, and he said he always gets the full support of the post membership.
“When I come up with something that we really want to get in on, I bring it up to the membership and everyone gets on board,” he said. “It’s not just a me effort; it’s a full post effort. I spearhead it and I find the activities, but the whole post gets behind it. We’ve got a great little family here at 6291. I couldn’t ask for better, as far as involvement with those guys.”
Besides the recent tornado relief efforts, members also recently worked with WoodmenLife to help raise money to purchase items for the Pennyroyal Veterans Center in Hopkinsville, and Buchanan said the post is currently planning a concert to support HOPE Calloway’s “Hope for Veterans” program for homeless vets. As far as year-round projects, Buchanan mentioned the community closet the VFW keeps stocked for anyone in the community needing clothes, a community pantry and providing school supplies for students and teachers. The post’s service officer, RJ Owens, has helped many local veterans file claims with the Veterans Administration, and Buchanan said the post has also been providing wheelchair ramps at the homes of veterans with mobility problems.
Buchanan said Post 6291 also provides financial assistance to local veterans with the help of donations from the public during the post’s Poppy Drives. Although Poppy Drives are typically associated with Memorial Day, the post conducts them throughout the year and uses them to help veterans with a variety of needs, which can include anything from help with utility bills to vehicle repairs. One veteran, for example, was given money to have his transmission replaced, Buchanan said. Another way the post raises money for its programs is through its public game room, which is licensed for charitable gaming and is open at its South 12th Street headquarters every day except Sunday.
Buchanan said the post plans to hold a recruitment event from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 26 at the headquarters. The event is open to the public and will feature live music, bouncy houses, cotton candy, popcorn and other attractions geared toward families.
