MAYFIELD — The new executive director of an organization that oversees a wide range of services, while also serving as a leader in pursuit of economic development and infrastructure planning for Kentucky’s eight westernmost counties has Murray ties.
Jeremy Buchanan is not a Murray resident, but for the last year-and-a-half, he was the director of planning for the City of Murray, while still keeping his residence in Carlisle County. As of Monday afternoon, he is now the executive director of the Purchase Area Development District. He was officially announced as PADD’s new executive director during Monday afternoon’s board meeting at the agency’s Mayfield headquarters.
He is also returning to a place he knows well.
“I was there for 18 years, so yes I’m pretty familiar with it,” Buchanan said. His last day in Murray was Friday.
“I’ll be just trying to promote the region as best I can and making sure everyone here is working together. It sounds like there have been a few issues lately that have separated us, but we’re trying to get it on the same page.”
Buchanan was public administration specialist at PADD when he left that position for the Murray job in July 2018. He replaced longtime Director of Planning David Roberts, who had retired. During his time at PADD, Buchanan said he dealt with numerous projects that involved area senior citizens centers and food banks, along with workforce matters.
He said he was directly involved in the construction of the new George Weaks Community Center, along with the establishment of a new home for the Murray-Calloway County Need Line.
“We are also doing work with the workforce center for the dislocated workers from Briggs & Stratton,” he said of the Murray facility that has begun its shutdown process after Briggs & Stratton announced in August it would close the Murray small-engine manufacturing plant.
Buchanan is a native of Owensboro who came to the far-western portion of the commonwealth to attend Murray State University. Before that, he was making ventures to Trigg County to visit his grandparents, who had established a home near Lake Barkley in the Canton community.
Murray City Councilman Danny Hudspeth, who is also city’s mayor pro tem, has worked with Buchanan for several years and said that while he is sad to see someone of Buchanan’s caliber leave Murray, it comes with the knowledge that he is going to a place where he will have a chance to help the city.
“It’s a step up and he’ll still be working with us and he’ll be close enough that he can still give us advice when we need it,” Hudspeth said Monday. “Sure, we’re going to miss him, but he is going back to what I think is good for him, very familiar territory, but the best thing is that he’ll only be a phone call away.”
