MURRAY – Retired Justice and Judge David Buckingham was appointed to fill the seat of Judge James (Jamie) Jameson who was temporarily suspended, with pay, by the Judicial Conduct Commission following an all-day hearing Friday.

In a statement provided to the Ledger & Times, Buckingham stated that he was contacted Monday by a representative from Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice John Minton’s office, asking him to accept the special judge assignment to fill a vacancy left by Jameson’s temporary suspension.