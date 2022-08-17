MURRAY – Retired Justice and Judge David Buckingham was appointed to fill the seat of Judge James (Jamie) Jameson who was temporarily suspended, with pay, by the Judicial Conduct Commission following an all-day hearing Friday.
In a statement provided to the Ledger & Times, Buckingham stated that he was contacted Monday by a representative from Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice John Minton’s office, asking him to accept the special judge assignment to fill a vacancy left by Jameson’s temporary suspension.
“I did not seek this assignment, but I am glad to serve the people of Calloway and Marshall Counties and to move the cases along until my service is completed,” Buckingham said.
Buckingham stated that he had already met with Calloway Circuit Court Clerk Linda Avery, her staff, Commonwealth’s Attorney Dennis Foust, Foust’s assistants in both Calloway and Marshall, as well as Cheri Grant, director of the Department of Public Advocacy for Calloway, Graves and Marshall Counties. He noted his intention to meet with Marshall County Circuit Clerk Tiffany Griffith and her staff in the coming days before hearing cases in that county.
“I do not intend to make any changes in the scheduling or the procedures used by Judge Jameson in handling the court dockets in Calloway and Marshall Counties. My job will be to move the court docket along in a timely manner until my assignment is no longer needed.”
Buckingham has extensive experience as a judge, including serving as a justice on the Kentucky Supreme Court in 2019. He first came to the bench in 1982 when he was elected District Judge for Calloway and Marshall Counties. In 1987, Calloway and Marshall County voters elected him to be Circuit Judge, a position he held until 1996. Buckingham began serving as a judge for the Court of Appeals in 1997 and became the senior judge assigned to that court in 2006, and he continued in that position until 2010.
From 2011 until he was appointed to the state Supreme Court, Buckingham practiced as an attorney and returned to private practice in 2020. Following the completion of his current appointment as special judge for the 42nd Judicial Circuit, he intends to resume his private practice.
Avery said that she is grateful Buckingham agreed to accept the temporary assignment and added, “His experience enables him to take the bench immediately. This definitely benefits our citizens.”
“I anticipate the term of the assignment will be on a monthly basis until there is a resolution of the status of Judge Jameson,” Buckingham advised. “I spent Monday and (Tuesday) notifying clients and closing my private practice. I will likely be sworn in Wednesday.”
