MURRAY — Retired Justice David Buckingham of Murray will be serving temporarily as a Special Judge on the Kentucky Court of Appeals.
Buckingham will be serving to fill the vacancy created by the election of Shea Nickell to the Kentucky Supreme Court, a role Buckingham had been filling temporarily after the retirement of Justice Bill Cunningham. Buckingham said he expected his appointment to last until Gov. Andy Beshear appoints someone to fill the vacancy. Nickell was sworn in to the Supreme Court on Dec. 11.
Buckingham has previously served on the Court of Appeals in different capacities for 14 years. Previously, Buckingham also served as Calloway District judge (1982-86) and Kentucky 42nd Judicial Circuit judge (1987-96). Overall, Buckingham has 29 years of experience in total as a judge.
“The governor will appoint someone to the Court of Appeals that will serve until there can be an election,” Buckingham said. “I am not applying for that appointment, but in the meantime, it will probably be close to three months before the governor appoints anyone.”
Buckingham said he should only be serving on the court until the end of March or so. He also said he was looking forward to the opportunity.
“I am looking forward to it,” he said. “When I left the Supreme Court, I didn’t know what I was going to do. I wanted to go back into private practice, but I enjoy serving on an appeals court and making those decisions since I have done it for so many years.”
