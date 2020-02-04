MURRAY — There is still time for Murray-Calloway County community and business leaders, as well as ordinary residents, to be part of an annual venture to Kentucky’s capital city to have a voice in government matters. However, that time is short and room is dwindling.
The Calloway to the Capitol part of the annual West Kentucky Day that sends hundreds of people west of the geographic line stretching from Owensboro to Bowling Green will still take registrations through Wednesday afternoon for the activity that is scheduled for Feb. 13. An effort spearheaded by the area’s chambers of commerce, the Calloway portion will close at 4:30 p.m., said Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Michelle Bundren on Monday, adding that only two seats are available on buses that will take participants to Frankfort.
Registration is available through the Murray-Calloway chamber by going online at business.mymurray.com or by phoning its office at 270-753-5171. Cost to attend is $100, which includes transportation to and from Murray that day, or $40 for anyone who will be providing their own transportation.
“Right now, we’ve got two 15-passenger buses that we’re taking,” Bundren said, explaining that about 20 people so far are expressing interest to ride those buses. “And I think that’s because they are having a lot of meetings (in Frankfort) a day or two before we go up there. I believe they’re having meetings with the Kentucky League of Cities, Realtor groups and others that week.”
Bundren also said it appears that this year’s Calloway to the Capitol trip is headed toward its strongest-ever participation. She said that as of midday Monday, 45 people are registered and that comes after last year’s showing of 40.
“We’re very happy about that, and that’s because this is important,” Bundren said, admitting that while the travelers will encounter some rather enjoyable times, namely the fellowship that enables pleasant conversations on the way to and from Frankfort on the bus, this also marks a rare opportunity. “We get to actually talk to people who make important decisions on things that affect us and we have opportunities to ask questions and tell people how we feel and why things matter to us.”
The usual schedule appears to be in place this year. Bundren said the buses will leave Murray at 6 a.m. on the 13th with everyone meeting at the chamber office, which is on North 12th Street, just north of the intersection with the KY 121 Bypass. The first stop will be a luncheon at the Buffalo Trace Distillery in Frankfort, where a keynote speaker addresses the western Kentuckians.
Past speakers have included cabinet commissioners, even a governor or two. This year’s keynote speaker will be new Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray, a former Lexington mayor.
That will lead into an afternoon full of meetings with state officials. Bundren said the lineup is not completely set yet, but one person that is set to meet with the Murray-Calloway delegation is a familiar face, Deputy Education and Workforce Development Secretary Josh Benton. Benton was originally brought to the cabinet by former Gov. Matt Bevin. New Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat, chose to keep Benton in his administration after defeating Bevin in the November general election.
Beshear also could make an appearance during the day’s activities. Bundren said the most likely of the events where this could occur would be the West Kentucky Thank You Night dinner that is set for that evening at Kentucky State University. Bundren said as many as 800 people are expected to attend that event.
The Murray-Calloway delegation is expected to return to the buses by 6 p.m. Murray time with arrival back at the chamber office expected by about 10.
