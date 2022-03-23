MURRAY – A Murray man faces multiple charges after a search warrant resulted in the recovery of stolen property, the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.
CCSO Deputy Brandon Winebarger began investigation on Friday into the burglary and theft of multiple storage units on KY 121 just north of Murray. During the investigation, information was received which led to a search warrant being issued for the vehicle involved in the burglary as well as a residence on Speaker Trail.
At approximately 4:30 p.m. Monday, a CCSO deputy located the vehicle near 10th and Payne streets in Murray. The deputy stopped the vehicle, and the driver, Rickey L. Young, 43, of Murray, was taken into custody on a warrant for failure to appear on a pending burglary charge in Calloway County. At the time of the arrest, Young was found to be in possession of a controlled substance, CCSO.
Young was arrested and charged with failure to appear, second-degree possession of a controlled substance and a traffic offense. He was lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
The Speaker Trail residence was then searched, where property taken from the KY 121 North storage units was located, along with property taken during another recent burglary in Murray, CCSO said. Shortly thereafter, a warrant of arrest was issued for Young in regard to the ongoing CCSO investigation. Young was then further charged with two counts of third-degree burglary, two counts of theft by unlawful taking, and one count of third-degree criminal mischief.
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com. Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
