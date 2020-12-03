HICO – The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said four individuals were arrested after being caught burglarizing a residence in northeastern Calloway County.
According to Chief Deputy Jody Cash, at approximately 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, CCSO deputies James Beeler and Thomas Reynolds and Sgt. Charles Tidwell responded to a report of a burglary in progress on Landmark Circle, which is just south of the Marshall/Calloway county line near Kenlake State Resort Park. Upon their arrival at the residence, deputies located and detained four individuals on the property.
Preliminary investigation has indicated that three adults and a male juvenile were in the process of removing items from the residence immediately prior to the arrival of deputies, Cash said. The identified individuals were Kenneth W. Helton, 32, of Mayfield; Shelby L. Richard, 29, of Murray; and Liberty B. Schaeffer, 19, of Haltom City, Texas.
The front door of the residence also appeared to have been forced open, Cash said. The owner of the property arrived at the scene and identified items loaded into a vehicle registered to Schaeffer as having come from inside the residence.
Helton was arrested and charged with burglary in the second degree (Class C felony) and criminal mischief second degree (Class D felony).
Richard and Schaeffer were arrested and each charged with burglary in the second degree (Class C felony).
Helton, Richard and Schaeffer were all lodged in the Calloway County Jail. The juvenile was charged with burglary in the second degree and released to an adult family member.
Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight said he would like to encourage anyone that witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity to call the Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.