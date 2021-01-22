MURRAY — The prosecutor in a case in which a New Concord man is accused of causing the death of a woman in a 2019 wreck said that case was continued Thursday at the request of the defense.
Shannon Jarvis, 40, of New Concord, faces numerous charges, including murder, for his alleged role in a two-vehicle collision that occurred on Aug. 23, 2019, on KY 121 South about a mile southeast of the Cherry Corner Road intersection. That wreck resulted in the death of Mary J. Cole, 80, also of New Concord.
Calloway Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney James Burkeen said that Jarvis was on the Calloway Circuit Court docket for Thursday afternoon, but that was continued.
“There is additional discovery that is needing to be looked at with the case,” Burkeen said. Discovery is a legal term to describe evidence in a case.
“His attorney (Cheri Riedel) and I talked about it (Wednesday night) and it was decided, at that time, that there were some additional discovery items that she would like me to look into, so we’ll do that. Also, we are in the process of trying to possibly reach a settlement, but we still have a way to go. Plus, we are constantly in contact with the victim’s family about this case.”
Kentucky State Police Post 1 troopers arrested Jarvis on the afternoon of Aug. 6, said Post 1 Public Information Officer Trooper Adam Jones. Post 1 was the primary investigating agency for the wreck and responded to the scene, along with deputies from the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office and other emergency personnel.
In a news release, Jones said an initial investigation showed that Jarvis was southbound on 121 near the 6.6-mile marker in a 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer on the morning of the wreck. At the same time, Cole was headed north on 121 in a 2002 Chevy Monte Carlo.
Jones said that, for unknown reasons, Jarvis’ vehicle crossed into the northbound lane and into the path of Cole’s car. This caused a head-on collision that resulted in Jarvis being taken from the scene to Murray-Calloway County Hospital before being airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Meanwhile, Cole was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Calloway County Coroner’s Office.
Along with the murder charge, Jarvis is also facing charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, first offense (aggravating circumstances), speeding 16 mph over the speed limit, failure to give an oncoming vehicle half of a highway and possession of no operator’s/moped license.
The investigation continues by KSP Reconstructionist Master Trooper Mike Ray and Reconstructionist Sgt. Eric Fields.
Burkeen said Jarvis’ next scheduled court appearance is Feb. 16.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
