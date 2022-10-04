MURRAY — A burn ban has been issued for Calloway County, according to a release from Calloway County Fiscal Court.
The release said that the county is experiencing extreme drought and windy conditions which have led to extraordinary fire hazards. The potential for such wood and brush fires have the ability to quickly exhaust the firefighting resources of the county.
The release said that weather forecasts indicate a prolonged dry period for Calloway with no expected precipitation and as such the court has stated the following via executive order:
• All open burning within the county is prohibited until such notice is lifted
• Calloway County Fire & Rescue is authorized to request such state or federal assistance as may be available to minimize human suffering, restore public services and to alleviate unanticipated financial obligations on state and local government resulting from this emergency.
• Any person who violates the ban on open burning established in this order shall be subject to penalties provided under KRS 39A.990, and/or such penalties as are provided under state law.
