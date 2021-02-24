MURRAY — Murray police are investigating a pair of thefts that were reported by Murray businesses.
Murray Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Andrew Wiggins said that he could not divulge a lot of information about the cases on Tuesday, but he did say the crimes were committed on Sunday and that detectives were actively pursuing the cases.
It is not the department’s policy to name businesses involved in crimes, particularly in the early stages of an investigation.
The Ledger & Times was able to independently confirm that the places affected were a construction site that was being supervised by Murray’s Lencki Construction on Robert O. Miller Drive and David Taylor Chrysler on North 12th Street.
The first theft occurred at about 7 a.m. at the construction site being handled by Lencki Construction. Co-owner Blake Lencki said Tuesday that video surveillance footage shows a box truck pulled into the site and that is when it is believed several pieces of the firm’s equipment being used for that job were taken.
“You can see on the footage from the security camera where the truck pulled out about 15 or 20 minutes after it arrived,” said Lencki, who co-runs the business with his brother, Russell. Listed as having being taken from the site was $4,500 worth of material and equipment, including 70 pieces of white barn metal, several pieces of metal trim, a roll of coil stock and more.
“I was talking about it with Russell and this is the first time we can remember anything like this happening. We grew up here in Murray and it was always a very friendly place and it’s still a place where you don’t lock your doors at night. You typically don’t have this.”
Blake said the video footage shows the truck then traveled north on Melvin Henley Drive toward the nearby Pella plant. However, the truck would soon surface again, on another surveillance camera at David Taylor Chrysler, a short distance from the construction site.
Owner David Taylor said video cameras show a large box truck entering the area and a person emerges from the passenger side. From there, he said a door to the dealership can be seen opening.
“They were able to take a black Fiat convertible out of there,” Taylor said on Tuesday, noting that the Fiat was a 2021 model. Fiat is one of several brands the dealership sells as new models.
“On the cameras, you can see that there is writing on the back (of the truck), so we had the video put on our Facebook page in hopes that somebody would be able to see it and might remember something.”
Lencki Construction also resorted to Facebook and both businesses received many posts. Blake said the Lencki Construction page had 200 to 300 shares and reached more than 20,000 people. Taylor said his dealership’s page also was active.
“Apparently, somebody said that they saw the car on the side of a road and I believe it would have been after it had been taken, just parked,” he said, observing that with the crime not widely known at the time, the car went unnoticed. “I don’t know if they ran out of gas or something, but from what the posts said, eventually the people must have come back and taken it again because it was gone later.”
And the Fiat’s location remained unknown Tuesday. However, that was not the case for the Lenckis’ materials. Blake said he received a phone call Tuesday morning from someone reporting the truck in question was in the Grand Rivers area of Livingston County.
“My first response was, ‘Call the police!’” Blake remembered. Not long after that, deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office did arrive, Blake said, and found a surprise.
“All of our stuff apparently was still in there,” he said. “We haven’t been able to eyeball everything yet, but from what we’re being told, everything taken was still in there. That’s a one in a million thing. Hopefully, they’re going to be able to load it in a truck and ship it back to Murray in a few days.
“But for this situation, it’s not supposed to work out like this and I believe it’s a testament to this community and surrounding areas and the amount of support we received after we put this out on Facebook. You can say what you want about what people say on there about different things, but for this, we put this out on Monday and we had people from as far away as Texas telling us that they would be watching.
“And for David Taylor and his folks, I really hope they’re able to find that car. Nobody likes a thief.”
Taylor said that in attempting to learn the possible identity of the truck and its passengers, he and others at the dealership discovered that the truck was stolen.
“That happened about a month ago, so we knew then that finding these guys was going to be pretty tough. The people who actually own the truck didn’t have it anymore,” he said, adding that he too learned about the discovery in Grand Rivers Tuesday. “Yeah, but the car wasn’t anywhere to be found, so we’re hoping that will work out for us.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD at 270-753-1621.
