HAZEL – The annual Hazel Day Celebration isn’t until the fall, but the city will be unusually busy this weekend when it hosts a car show, a veterans recognition event and a gospel music concert.
Hazel City Clerk Alli Robertson said Saturday will be full of fun events for the whole family. The activities start at 10 a.m. with a cruise-in from Top Gun Car Shows, which will last until 4 p.m. Robertson said Top Gun Car Shows is based in the Graves County community of Sedalia, and they host classic car cruise-ins all over the region.
“The city had some grant money, and we decided that would be a great thing to promote the city and get people down here to really have a fun day with family and enjoy themselves,” Robertson said. “I hear that we’re expecting at least a couple hundred cars, so I’m really excited about that. I don’t know exactly where we’re gonna put them all, but I will find them a spot! We’ve got several vendors coming with everything from fried bologna sandwiches to pork rinds and homemade ice cream and lemonade, as well as woodworking and boutique items and crafts. We’ve just got all sorts of stuff coming.”
Robertson said the cruise-in is free for both spectators and participants. No pre-registration or fee is required, so anyone who would like to enter and display their classic car is invited to show up on the day. The first 100 cars will receive a dash plaque, and trophies will be awarded. There will also be music at the cruise-in, Robertson said.
The Hazel Woman’s Club will be hosting its annual Seniors and Veterans luncheon at the Hazel Community Center, with doors opening at 11:30 a.m. and lunch served at noon. This is also a free event, and any senior or veteran from the Hazel community is invited to attend. Robertson is also a member of the Hazel Woman’s Club, so the city talked to the group about tying in the annual event with the rest of the day’s activities.
“There’s no hard-and-fast district line you’ve got to live in, but if you’re a member of the community and would like to come, it’s a free lunch,” Robertson said. “We also have (commemorative coins and tokens) to pass out to our veterans and say thank you to them. We’ll have fried chicken and meatloaf and all the fixings and homemade pie, so it should be delicious. I’m a newer member to the club, so I’m not sure (how many years this event has been held), but they’ve been doing it just as long as I can remember.”
After the cruise in, Hazel Baptist Church will be hosting a gospel singing from 4-6 p.m. on the west lawn. The concert will feature Ronnie and Danny Conger.
“Danny and Ronnie Conger had come to Hazel Baptist Church a couple of weeks ago for Fifth Sunday Sing and everybody just got to talking and we ended up inviting them to come and play some gospel music for us,” Robertson said. “They are phenomenal musicians, and Danny plays the fiddle just as good as anybody I have ever heard. That will be a lot of fun, and it’s just a very informal event. Come bring your blanket, bring some lawn chairs, bring your family and it’ll be a good evening of praise and worship.”
Hazel Mayor John “Scooter” Paschall said the event is also meant to tie into Calloway County’s bicentennial. With Hazel’s antique shops and other small businesses strongly relying on tourism to stay open, the community was severely hurt by the pandemic, and Paschall said he hopes this Saturday will bring people in who might not have visited in a long time.
“Everybody around the county was encouraged to do something for the 200-year celebration for Calloway County, and so when we had the opportunity to do this, we thought it would be great for the City of Hazel,” Paschall said. “Then as we thought about it a little bit more, we thought this could also be our contribution to the 200-year celebration. … It’s also a promotional thing to get some people in here and let them see that the City of Hazel is still on the map.”
