MURRAY – The Murray Board of Zoning Adjustments (BZA) met in regular session Wednesday with two items on their agenda.
The first public meeting concerned the request of a dimensional variance application of the homeowner at 1616 Miller Avenue for a three-foot variance for the purpose of the construction of a garage at the rear yard of the property. According to the ordinance, there should be a five-foot variance from a lot line, but a garage already existed at this property which was situated on the lot line. The owner wished to demolish the old garage and build a metal garage, moving it some two feet. The owner stated he could not move it more without removing an existing tree in the yard.
No one came forward to speak for or against this application and Mike Faihst moved to approve the variance with Bobbie Weatherly seconding the motion. It carried unanimously with member Josh Vernon absent.
The second public meeting was a request for a conditional use permit for one building which would house assisted living and memory care on the west side of Robertson Road south, approximately 1250 feet north of Wiswell Road, consisting of 16.935 acres.
The property is currently located in the county and the current owner of the property, listed as Janet Finch, is requesting it to be annexed into the city and the property be rezoned to R-4 multiple family.
The Murray City Council will determine if this property is to be annexed into the city and will also conduct two readings if approval is given to rezone the property to R-4. The BZA was making a determination of the compatibility of this facility within the area, but if the city council denies the annexation, then the decision of the BZA is a moot point.
On Tuesday, the Planning Commission recommended the property be rezoned to R-4 which can be used for multiple or single family purposes contingent on the annexation of the property, rezoning by the city council and purchase of the property by the development company. Property to the north, south and east are in the county and to the west is city and zoned R-2. Westside Veterinary Clinic, next to this proposed project, is located in the county and has no zoning designation, but its existing use is commercial in nature.
DMK Development Group LLC presented their reasons for the need for this facility.
The assisted living/memory care facility would house 45 assist living apartments, 25 memory care apartments, and four two-bedroom apartments with multiple dining areas, an activity room, beauty/barber shop and fitness center. There would be 66 parking spaces in total for this facility.
The development company representative stated that there has been a retraction of assisted living areas with the closing of Fern Terrace which was a loss of 103 units.
DMK Development is currently building similar facilities in Paducah and Hopkinsville. According to the representative, once the facility is opened, Charter Senior Living will take over the daily operation. He also stated this would be a $12 million investment with an influx of half a million dollars into the local economy from gas, hotels and food. This project would create 60 full time jobs with a payroll of a little more than $1.4 million. They feel Calloway County is underserved as to senior assisted living, some in existence are outdated and this new facility would be up-to-date.
The applicant for this project, Dr. Monte Finch, said he was approached to sell this property to develop this facility. He felt that if houses were built on this property there would be more vehicles and traffic than would come from this facility.
One letter was read from a property owner in the area who was in support of this project.
There were seven who spoke in opposition to this project and all were adjacent property owners. There were many more present at the meeting who did not speak.
Carol Falwell, co-owner of Falwell Estates on Robertson Road, along with her husband Bobby, spoke in opposition and presented a petition of 45 adjacent property owners who opposed this project. She sited several reasons for her opposition and those were the lack of sufficient staff already existing in some of the other assisted living facilities; the increase in traffic in the area from employees of the facility, family visiting the facility, construction traffic and emergency vehicles coming and going. She also expressed concern about the condition of Robertson Road after construction vehicles have used it for a year to complete the project and who would be responsible for the repairs, and drainage was another issue.
Other residents spoke about property values on their homes decreasing because of the facility in their neighborhood, concerns about children who live in the area riding their bicycles and traffic during schools’ opening and closing.
After closing remarks from the opposition, Jim Foster reminded those present that the BZA is only responsible for deciding if this project is compatible with the area and if it fits the comprehensive plan of the city and the ordinance. The City Council will be the one to decide whether to move on with this project or not.
Member John Krieb made a motion to recommend approval of a conditional use permit contingent upon the City Council passing the annexation and zoning amendment of R-4, as well as the development group’s purchase of the property. He did include a request that the property layout be adjusted to move further to the south and shift the building further to the west to shield it, to some degree, from Robertson Road. Jim Foster seconded. The motion carried with Carmen Garland voting no.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.