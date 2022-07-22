MURRAY – The Murray Board of Zoning Adjustments (BZA) met in regular session Wednesday with two items on their agenda.

The first public meeting concerned the request of a dimensional variance application of the homeowner at 1616 Miller Avenue for a three-foot variance for the purpose of the construction of a garage at the rear yard of the property. According to the ordinance, there should be a five-foot variance from a lot line, but a garage already existed at this property which was situated on the lot line. The owner wished to demolish the old garage and build a metal garage, moving it some two feet. The owner stated he could not move it more without removing an existing tree in the yard.