MURRAY - The Board of Zoning Adjustments (BZA) met Wednesday with several items on their agenda. Present were members Jim Foster, Carmen Garland, Mike Faihst, chairman, John Krieb, Paula Hulick and Bobbie Weatherly. Josh Vernon was absent.
A public hearing was held for a conditional use application to allow three unrelated persons to occupy property located at 821 N. 19th St., owned by Ryan and Sarah Cunningham. This property had a prior conditional use permit for a year with the conditional that they were to apply again. A motion was made by Paula Hulick to approve a conditional use permit to allow the three unrelated persons to occupy the property for one more year with parking limited to the paved area only. No parking on the street allowed. John Krieb seconded and the motion carried unanimously.
The second public hearing was for a conditional use permit for Sigma Pi fraternity to utilize the property at 1313 Main Street as a fraternity house. The property is in a R-4 Zone which allows for a conditional permit for a fraternity or sorority house. The property is owned by Loretta Jobs and is currently being rented by four members of the fraternity. Several property owners in the area spoke in opposition to this permit.
After much discussion, Bobbie Weatherly made a motion to deny the conditional use permit for a fraternity house with a second from Jim Foster. The motion carried unanimously.
A non-public hearing was next on the agenda involving a compatibility meeting for a planned development project for a multi-family residential community with single-story units, for the purpose of serving the elderly community, 55-plus, of Calloway County. The property is approximately 9.8 acres south of Wiswell Road and west of Coach Estates, and is currently zoned R-2.
Wabach Development Company and Clayton Watkins Construction, represented by Chris Bryant, said the community would consist of 52 units, of which there would be 24 one-bedroom; 24 two-bedroom; and four three-bedroom, including a community building. This property would need to be re-zoned R-4, multi-family, with a conditional use permit needed for a planned development project.
John Krieb made a motion to approve the compatibility of this project, subject to the purchase of the property and re-zoning. He added a contingency of two active entrances, one on Danberry Drive and one on Blueberry Drive and Mike Faihst suggested sidewalks were needed. The motion was seconded by Paula Hulick and passed with five members voting yes and Carmen Garland abstaining.
