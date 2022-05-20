MURRAY - The Board of Zoning Adjustments (BZA) met Wednesday to hear three requests. The first came from Cecil Wolberton who owns property at 108 N. 7th St. which is zoned B-3, but he asked for a conditional use permit to allow single family use for rentals. The property had been used previously as a business, but Wolberton asked for the ability to rent to single family/multi-family if possible. The BZA members voted unanimously to approve the conditional use permit to allow for a single family resident use as a rental.
The second item was a dimensional variance application for an 8-foot variance for placement of a free standing sign at 405 Sycamore. Seth Parker-Bell asked the board to approve this variance in order to not block part of the parking lot at this location. The board unanimously approved this variance.
The third item was a discussion of information and the compatibility of a planned development project by Matt Jennings for a commercial storage facility east of the intersection of 94W and Johnny Robertson Road, next to the Dollar Store. The project would be in two phases with a total of 400 storage units. Chance Wilson presented information in place of Jennings who was unable to attend the meeting. A number of concerned property owners in this area were in attendance. According to the information presented by Wilson, the facility would begin on Kingdom Court cul-de-sac, run behind the ATC building and on toward a residential subdivision.
After some discussion and questions from BZA members, the board voted unanimously to deny that this project was compatible to the surrounding area.
Members of the BZA are Jim Foster, absent; Carmen Garland, Paula Hulick, John Krieb, Josh Vernon, Bobbie Weatherly and Mike Faihst, chairman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.