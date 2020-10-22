MURRAY — The City of Murray Board of Zoning Adjustment denied a request for a conditional-use permit Wednesday afternoon for the operation of a hemp-processing facility in the city’s downtown area.
All but one vote was in favor of denial. The other was an abstention due to a conflict of interest.
West Kentucky Hemp Farms of Calloway County, which is led by Joseph Kelly, was seeking to utilize a building at the intersection of Poplar and L.P Miller streets, just southeast of the city’s court square. The plans for the facility included extraction of CBD oil from hemp plants that would be brought to the facility, which would then be removed once the process was completed.
A public hearing was conducted during the BZA’s last meeting in which Kelly testified about his plans for the facility. However, there were also several nearby residents and business owners that attended and several of them testified about both the smell of the plants that are stored at the facility at 201 Poplar, as well as their concerns about the safety aspect of the operation.
So, with such strong opinions on both sides of the issue, the BZA chose to table the issue in order to learn more about how similar facilities are handled in other communities. City Planner Candace Dowdy took the lead on gathering that data and was able to bring her findings to the board Wednesday.
What she found, of six Kentucky communities, is that the Murray operation’s plans were quite different from those in other places, especially when it came to location. While other facilities were in city limits, particularly in Louisville, Danville and Winchester, none of them were close to residential zoned areas.
The Poplar Street facility is bordered by several homes, including the Swann Tobacco Warehouse, which contains about 20 apartment units.
“There is only one real industrial property in this area and that is the old Shoemaker Seed company and I’m not sure that is even in operation at this time,” Dowdy said of the Shoemaker location which is about a quarter-mile south of where the hemp facility was proposed.
One of the main points of complaint from residents during last month’s hearing was an odor they say is produced by the hemp plants that are stored at the Poplar location. Dowdy said that seemed to have faded a bit in recent weeks and months and that may have been due to the hemp being stored in vacuum-sealed plastic.
However, there were other concerns, one of which was how ethanol might be used in the extraction process. Board Chairman Mike Faihst said, from research prior to Wednesday’s meeting, he had learned that ethanol is quite volatile, with a flash point of just 60 degrees.
“That means it doesn’t take a lot for it to start burning,” he said.
Another concern was the facility itself. Dowdy said one building measured about 13,000 square feet, while two others each are about 22,000 square feet and, while she said she believes the smaller building may be equipped with safety measures such as sprinklers and fire alarms, she was not sure about the other two. Faihst said he had been inside the smaller building in 2000 and did not recall any such measures being inside.
Dowdy said City of Murray Fire Marshal Greg Molinar was looking into the ethanol and safety measures issue and had scheduled an inspection with Kelly for Tuesday. However, as Chair John Krieb seemed ready to opt for delaying any action until Molinar’s inspection was complete, other board members said they had enough evidence to make a decision. Second Vice Chairman Josh Vernon was one.
“I make a motion to deny this request based on the lack of evidence of odor-control mechanics in place and what is currently in place or planned for the facility, that the surrounding vicinity, while it isn’t in what I’d say is primarily a residential area, does have several single-family homes in the area. Based on testimony (from the previous meeting), the odor has been, in the past, quite pungent and disturbing,” Vernon said, adding that he visited the site after the last meeting and confirmed smelling the odor in question.
Board member Paula Hulick said she does not want to interfere with the ideas of an entrepreneur, but she had to think about the residents in voting to deny.
“I don’t want us to lose sight of the residents on this,” she said. “A number of those houses there have been in this community for a number of years and I keep thinking, ‘If I lived there, how would I feel? How would I feel about those odors?’
“I want to support a new business that could be of great value, but I’m not sure that a totally industrial facility in a place like that is a good idea. Even if it met all of the criteria, unfortunately, this is not a perfect world and, by that, I mean there is a chance for an opportunity to be created where something could go wrong. You’re talking a church playground nearby and those homes. I just don’t want to think about what might happen.”
