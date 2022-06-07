MURRAY - The Murray City Board of Zoning Adjustments voted 4-2 at a special called meeting Friday to deny a conditional use permit request from Matt Jennings to build two storage facilities in a B-4 medium density business district at Kingdom Court, east of the intersection of KY 94W and Robertson Road North.
In a B-4 medium density district, a conditional use permit allows for limited business usage which the BZA finds would not be more obnoxious or materially detrimental to public welfare and to property in the vicinity. It provides for limited retail, service companies and professional office buildings that are intended to protect adjacent residential development to avoid traffic congestion within the surrounding neighborhood.
Jennings had made a request several weeks ago to the BZA with the intention of building 400 storage units on this property and the BZA unanimously denied the request.
Jennings came before the board on Friday to request an alternative of only two buildings that would hold 175 storage units on the B-4 zoned property. Behind the B-4 property is property zoned R-4.
Approximately 25 people were in attendance at this public meeting. After Jennings presented his request, the meeting was open for public comments. One resident voiced his approval for this project, but seven others, mostly residents of the area, spoke against the project. Also speaking was Jerry Penner, CEO of the Murray-Calloway County Hospital, representing the hospital who owns the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House across from this area on 94W.
“The leadership of the hospital is in opposition to this conditional use permit for storage buildings on this property across from the hospice house,” said Penner. He also read a letter from the trustees of the MCCH Board stating their unanimous opposition.
After all had spoken about the project, a motion was made by John Krieb to approve the conditional use permit with some restrictions on where overhead doors would be located on the facility and limited lighting in the direction of residential property. There was no second and the motion failed.
Josh Vernon then made a motion to deny the conditional use permit with reasons that included a B-4 zone is to provide use for retail business, service and professional offices and he did not agree that storage buildings provide a service; more obnoxious than properties in the vicinity and would alter the character of the general vicinity; being mostly metal buildings, it is detrimental to property values in the vicinity; create a nuisance of moving trucks coming and going and a nuisance to the public; and found it to not be an approved conditional use of the property primarily because it would affect the value of properties in the vicinity. The motion was seconded by Carmen Garland and the vote to approve the denial of this conditional use permit was made by Jim Foster, Carmen Garland, Paula Hulick and Vernon. Voting no on this motion was John Krieb and Mike Faihst. Member Bobbie Weatherly was absent.
