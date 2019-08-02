MURRAY — The Murray Board of Zoning adjustments voted in special session Thursday to deny a conditional use permit for outdoor storage at a Chestnut Street business.
The permit request concerned allowing the owner of Collectibles Corner at 800 Chestnut St., Steve Fortin, to display items for sale outside. In his staff report, city planner Justin Smith told the board that his department had received numerous complaints about the property located at the corner of Chestnut Street and North Eighth Street.
“The consignment store has been operating in Murray since April, and the planning department has received complaints and concerns about the outdoor storage of merchandise at the location in respects to it being unsightly,” Smith said. “Steve Fortin has stated that outdoor storage of merchandise is a main part of his business model. Some concerns come from a safety aspect of blocking the view of oncoming traffic to those trying to turn on to Chestnut Street from North Eighth Street.
“These concerns were mainly because of large trucks and larger items being inside the 50-foot clear zone. Since then, vehicles have been moved further back from the 50- foot clear zone and merchandise has been moved back further from the sidewalk to allow the park systems ‘gator’ utility vehicle to stay off of Chestnut Street.”
During a public hearing, Smith said Fortin was unaware he needed a conditional use permit to display his items outside, and was before the board Thursday to acquire one. Smith also presented the board with a list of businesses in Murray that also required permits to display items outside of their stores.
Those businesses included Kroger, Tractor Supply, Walmart and others in the community. Smith explained that all of those permits came with specific conditions on square footage and the placement of merchandise.
“Everything was pretty precise when they approved or denied these conditional uses for outdoor storage of merchandise,” Smith said.
During the public hearing portion of the meeting, Fortin said that displaying items outside was integral to his business plan. He said he was utilizing the front parking area of his store to display items for sale as well as allow other vendors to sell items.
“What I am trying to do is allow people to sell items on the weekends in front of the store,” Fortin said. “My business plan has to deal with inside the store mainly and under the awning. I do have some really unique items out there … not just antiques and collectibles, but everyday items people come looking for.”
Fortin said he would be happy to move any items in the parking lot under the awning outside of store hours. Others who spoke in favor of granting Fortin the permit included Toni and Ed Bennett.
“We just recently started our own business and we have purchased a booth in Collectible Corner,” said Toni Bennett. “It is kind of hard to do everything inside the building because we have larger items; chairs and things that don’t really fit in a booth really well.
“We live out in the county on Highway 280; it is not an area that people come and see the items. So the opportunity to be out there on the weekends and have these items visible for people to see is, for us, a great advantage.”
Many in the audience Thursday spoke against granting the permit, with many of those speaking citing aesthetic concerns for nearby neighborhood zones.
“I would say there are probably numerous reasons why Collectible Corner should not be allowed to have a permit,” Sue Hood said. “(Other businesses that have conditional use permits to display items outside) are all in a complete commercial zone, where everything around them is a business. This particular corner doesn’t just impact (other businesses); it affects a city park, where the city hosts baseball tournaments where other cities come to our area; we have a neighborhood that is not all R-3 and we have a single-family residential that abuts that; and the aesthetics of the park itself.
“Is this really what we want Murray to look like? It is an eyesore to say the least, and I just don’t think it should be allowed. I would also like to ask the people who are in here to at least raise their hand who are against this.”
Around eight individuals raised their hands in response to Hood’s question. Other voiced concerns included potential impact on the ability to rent nearby properties, the impact of property values, potential safety risks and the general aesthetics of the area.
After some discussion, the board voted to deny Collectible Corner the conditional use permit to store items outside.
