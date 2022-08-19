MURRAY - The Board of Zoning Adjustments met in regular session Wednesday to consider two items on the agenda. The first item was a public hearing to review an administrative appeal regarding interpretation of off-street parking at 708 Payne St.
In November 2021, the BZA held a public hearing to grant a conditional variance to allow an additional driveway entrance to 708 Payne. A motion was approved to deny the request for a 36-foot access point for off-street parking. The property owner was then told he could put a 24-foot additional driveway using a 3x10 ft. separation between the paved driveway, creating two separate driveways to the property, both being less than 24 ft. in width.
In July 2022, Sue Hood, living on North 7th Street, called the city and indicated that she did not feel the driveway at 708 Payne was in compliance after work had been completed. Hood spoke at the meeting Wednesday and said she had asked for an interpretation of whether this driveway was in compliance with the code. Photos showed a 3x10 ft. section was removed and graveled, but a car could easily drive over this section to park in front of the residence. Being that the driveways were to be separated by 10-feet, Hood felt this small section was not separating the two and was being used to access the driveway from the street.
After a short discussion, BZA member John Krieb made a motion that the owner’s interpretation of the city ordinance at 708 Payne was not in compliance and it is apparent vehicles are using the 3x10 ft. section for access to park in front of the residence. Krieb suggested adding concrete bumpers or planters to prevent this area from being accessed from the street. Josh Vernon seconded and the motion carried.
The second item of business was not addressed because the Murray Planning Commission did not go forward with the planned development project on 12th St. for commercial storage facilities proposed by Jim Tate, so not action was required by the BZA.
