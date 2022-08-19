MURRAY - The Board of Zoning Adjustments met in regular session Wednesday to consider two items on the agenda. The first item was a public hearing to review an administrative appeal regarding interpretation of off-street parking at 708 Payne St.

In November 2021, the BZA held a public hearing to grant a conditional variance to allow an additional driveway entrance to 708 Payne. A motion was approved to deny the request for a 36-foot access point for off-street parking. The property owner was then told he could put a 24-foot additional driveway using a 3x10 ft. separation between the paved driveway, creating two separate driveways to the property, both being less than 24 ft. in width.