MURRAY – A Cadiz couple says winning $60,000 on a Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off ticket just hours before the first day of April was no April Fools’ Day joke.
As the couple, who wished to remain anonymous, was leaving the Murray Walmart, the husband purchased four of the $5 Queen of Hearts tickets from the vending machine.
While sitting in the truck before driving away, he scratched off the first ticket, winning $20. When he got to the third ticket, he discovered a 5X symbol on the first spot.
“I scratched it off and told my wife that I’d won $1,000; this is going to be a nice size winner,” the man said after scratching off two more on the first row. The 5X symbol indicates players win five times the prize shown. He eventually revealed a total of ten 5X symbols on the front of the ticket, totaling $50,000.
The ticket is double-sided, so he flipped it over to the back where he matched the hat symbol on three of the spots, each having a $1,000 prize. In addition, he scratched off seven auto symbols, winning $7,000 automatically.
He told his wife that he had just won $60,000.
“I didn’t believe him at first,” she said. “I told him this better not be an April Fool’s joke since it’s tomorrow.”
“We made a last-minute decision to go to the store in Murray,” the woman said. “It really is being at the right place at the right time.”
“We couldn’t sleep that night,” they told lottery officials. “We would both lay there quiet and then one of us would say, ‘We won $60,000,’ and we’d get all excited again.”
The Trigg County couple drove to Kentucky Lottery headquarters that next morning, walking away with a check for $42,600 after taxes. The couple plan to use the winnings to pay off bills.
Walmart will receive a $600 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.