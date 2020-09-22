MURRAY – A Cadiz woman died Tuesday from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle morning collision on KY 94 East after she and a Murray woman driving the other vehicle were both airlifted by helicopter, according to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office.
CCSO Chief Deputy Jody Cash said that at approximately 9:33 a.m. Tuesday, CCSO deputies responded to KY 94 East near the intersection of Clayton Drive for a report of a two-vehicle injury collision. The preliminary investigation indicates that Karen Paul, 72, of Murray, was driving eastbound on KY 94 approaching Clayton Drive when she crossed into the westbound lane for an unknown reason. Clara Thomas, 78, of Cadiz, was driving westbound on KY 94 at the time of the collision.
Paul and Thomas were both entrapped in their vehicles and were extricated by Calloway County Fire-Rescue and Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service. Both were then transported to Murray-Calloway County Hospital and later airlifted by helicopter to trauma centers for injuries received during the collision.
Cash said Tuesday evening he had confirmed that Thomas had died from her injuries. TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee confirmed that Paul had been admitted as a patient, but would not release any information about her physical condition.
CCSO was assisted by CCFR and the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service. Sheriff Nicky Knight said he would like to remind drivers to use their seat belts and obey all traffic regulations. He said he also wanted to encourage anyone that witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity to call the Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address, tips@callkyso.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.