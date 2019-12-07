MURRAY — Calloway County Emergency Management Director Bill Call said steps are being taken to examine why every warning siren within the City of Murray system did not activate during a test Friday morning.
This was part of a quarterly test to see how well the system is working in the event that the Murray-Calloway County community is threatened by a tornado or other emergency. This is also a rather critical time of the year as the fall/winter seasons have seen tornadoes strike Calloway County, as well as Murray, in recent years.
That is why Call said finding the answer to the Murray siren issue is very important.
“A repair service has been contacted and, hopefully, we’re going to try for another test as soon as their people think they’ve got the problem solved,” Call said after Friday’s failed test in the city. He said no specific date has been set, but he is hoping that a new test could come sometime next week, especially considering that a tornado struck in the winter months of 2017 and again in 2018 on the city’s south side.
“We need to get this figured out,” he said. “This is the first time this is happened where all of the sirens in the city didn’t sound. I can remember times where we’d have one not work at all and another may have sounded but not worked right. This is certainly not what we want, though.”
Meanwhile, sirens that cover the Murray State University campus and the City of Hazel not only sounded, but operated exactly as designed, Call said. This came after a problem had developed with a siren near Faculty Hall on the Murray State campus a few weeks ago, which had the university community and nearby residents reporting a loud popping sound coming from that unit.
Call said that was repaired. He said that on Friday, he also personally supervised the performance of the siren positioned at the Hazel Community Center, which has proven problematic in the past. It could not have performed better, he said.
“You know it’s working right when the birds and the squirrels are scattering,” Call said of what he saw when the Community Center began its test. “There were birds roosting on top of it, and when it turned on, they went flying. There were also some squirrels in a field and you could see them running, so that was a good test for us there.”
Getting back to the Murray situation, Call said he does not believe the problem resides with the sirens themselves, rather the signal used to activate them. He said a certain electronic tone is used to transmit a signal that leads to the units making their distinctive noise.
“We actually tried a different setting when we realized that no sound was being made,” Call said of a second attempt to activate the sirens that was made at a little after 9:30. “And I could listen in on the control and it was made making a tone sound, but none of the sirens responded.
“So we’re hearing tones, so one thing we’re looking at is are they getting the right tone? Has it been changed somehow?”
The sirens are automatically designed to sound when the National Weather Service in Paducah issues a tornado warning that includes Murray or Hazel, or both. This also could apply in the event of other emergencies where finding indoor shelter was necessary, he said.
However, he advises that the sirens are meant mainly for people who are outdoors, not for residents in their homes. He said the best way for citizens to monitor emergency situations is through local news media, social media or the CodeRED emergency notification system that is available through the Calloway County government’s website — www.callowaycounty-ky.gov — which is free and sends messages either by phone or computer.
