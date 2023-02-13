DEXTER – An emergency call reporting shots fired in Dexter on Friday led to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office charging one individual with trafficking methamphetamine and two others with various drug offenses.
According to CCSO, after deputies responded to a shots fired call at a residence in Dexter, they found a vehicle in the driveway driven by Bradley Cathey, 33, of Murray. Deputies said that inside vehicle, methamphetamine was found consistent with trafficking.
Deputies conducted a welfare check on the individuals in the residence, Kana Royalty, 46, and Apollo Tolmie, 40, both of Dexter, and found that no one was injured. A search warrant was obtained for the house, and deputies found meth and a shotgun inside, CCSO said. It was also learned that Tolmie is a convicted felon.
All three individuals were arrested and lodged at the Calloway County Jail. Cathey was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (greater than 2 grams of meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Royalty was charged with possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia. Tolmie was charged with possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (meth); possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call CCSO at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com. Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
