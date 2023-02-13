DEXTER – An emergency call reporting shots fired in Dexter on Friday led to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office charging one individual with trafficking methamphetamine and two others with various drug offenses.

According to CCSO, after deputies responded to a shots fired call at a residence in Dexter, they found a vehicle in the driveway driven by Bradley Cathey, 33, of Murray. Deputies said that inside vehicle, methamphetamine was found consistent with trafficking.