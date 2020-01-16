MURRAY — Retiring Calloway County Emergency Management Director Bill Call was honored during the January meeting of the Calloway County Fiscal Court Wednesday.
Call, who is retiring from the position after serving since September 2007, was honored in a resolution by the court and also made an honorary squire of the county. Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes thanked Call for his many years of service during the meeting.
“I don’t know how many of you realize the fantastic job Bill has done in enhancing our emergency response in the county,” Imes said. “He is known by his peers throughout the state as one of the most able and, I can speak from personal experience, conscientious people that I know.”
Imes said the county is currently taking applications to fill the vacant position, and Call will continue to serve in that role until an appointment is made. Imes said his office would be taking applications through Wednesday of next week.
Call said he would still be working with the county as a deputy within the emergency management department.
***
The court also approved the formation of a committee to take a look at the budget of the Calloway County Jail and work with Calloway County Jailer Ken Claud to address some of the costs incurred by the jail.
“I would ask your permission to begin forming a committee to review the budget and everything about the jail,” Imes said. “We will set this up as a standing committee for a relatively short-term basis as we get into the new budget year.”
Imes appointed squires Eddie Clyde Hale and Larry Crutcher to serve on the committee. Imes asked the two to find roughly five to seven people to work on the committee as well.
“As you all know, the jail is one of our largest expenses as far as operations for the county budget,” Imes said. “We are way overcrowded, and we have to try to figure out some reasonable solutions. Along with this committee, we will be watching to see what the General Assembly does in this term and if there are any changes they make to the law.”
***
Claud also presented the court with some general information on the jail during the meeting. Claud told the court that in 2019, the jail had 1,560 bookings and 1,565 releases. Of those bookings, 27% were arrests made by the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, 35% were from the Murray Police Department, 2% were from Kentucky State Police, 2% were from the Murray State Police Department, 4% were probation or parole and the remaining 30% were those being held for district or circuit court.
Claud also said inmates are also capable of taking classes that can reduce time served on sentences. Claud said that 6,750 inmate incarceration dates were cut off due to those graduations through those programs. That saved state taxpayers roughly $211,545 to not incarcerate those individuals, he said.
Claud also reported that recycling efforts at the jail generated $2,234 for the jail. State highways contracts brought in $47,438, the county liter abatement and city liter abatement created $9,967.
