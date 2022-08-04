MURRAY – The Community Corrections Board (CCB) announced Wednesday that, through a partnership with the Kentucky Agency for Substance Abuse Policy (ASAP), has hired a Casey’s Law advocate. Shannon Davis Roberts will be the first Casey’s Law advocate for the 42nd Judicial Circuit, which covers both Calloway and Marshall Counties.

Casey’s Law, which is named for a young man who died of an overdose after his parents were not able to intervene on his behalf and get him into treatment, allows family members or friends of someone suffering with substance abuse disorder to petition the court for intervention in the form of court-ordered substance abuse treatment.  