MURRAY – The Community Corrections Board (CCB) announced Wednesday that, through a partnership with the Kentucky Agency for Substance Abuse Policy (ASAP), has hired a Casey’s Law advocate. Shannon Davis Roberts will be the first Casey’s Law advocate for the 42nd Judicial Circuit, which covers both Calloway and Marshall Counties.
Casey’s Law, which is named for a young man who died of an overdose after his parents were not able to intervene on his behalf and get him into treatment, allows family members or friends of someone suffering with substance abuse disorder to petition the court for intervention in the form of court-ordered substance abuse treatment.
Linda Avery, Calloway Circuit Court Clerk and CCB secretary, said ASAP had been looking for a grant opportunity to help CCB hire and train a Casey’s Law advocate for a couple of years. Finally, last year, ASAP was able to secure the funds. ASAP Director Sherry Crittenden reached out to Avery and the two groups began working through the details of how to bring their goal to fruition.
Roberts said she was skeptical at first because respondents are not entering treatment voluntarily, but as she learned more about the program, she began seeing the opportunity for a Casey’s Law advocate to really help people.
“There’s a lot going on in our community, as far as drug addiction,” Roberts said. “It means a lot to me to help our community members have an option; and if they do take that option, then they (can get their loved one) admitted into rehab before they get into the criminal justice system. We’re saving the individual the problems of getting involved in that system. We’re saving the county money by keeping people out of jail. But the most important thing is that we’re saving people’s lives.”
For Roberts, this is personal.
“My mother was a drug addict,” she said. “I was raised by my grandparents. I went through my own struggles as a young adult with drugs and alcohol. Through my community and my friends and family, I was able to have the resources and tools I needed to manage my trauma and, therefore, my addiction.”
Earlier this summer, Roberts decided to try and find her mother. She journeyed to Spartanburg, South Carolina, which is where she was born and where she thought her mother was likely to be living. She learned that her mother had been a victim of kidnapping and human trafficking, but had bee freed from that situation and had been doing better while seeing a local caseworker.
Although she was in a mental health program, Roberts said there was a gap in her medical coverage and she was without her medicine when she jumped in front of a train in 2020.
“I went and stood by the railroad track where she jumped,” Roberts said. “I went to the trailer park where she lived. I got to see where I come from. I was just very thankful to my mother that she loved me enough to give me away. … I want to advocate for people who are underserved or unheard, and this opportunity really just hit home, especially with everything I’ve just been through.”
While Casey’s Law has been on the books since 2004, it has seldomly been used in Marshall and Calloway counties. Avery believes that not having an advocate to assist petitioners through the process has been a significant barrier.
“When we hand people a Casey’s Law petition, the first thing they see – and it’s actually the first thing we tell them – you have to sign on the back to agree to pay for this treatment; and, more often than not, people walk away,” Avery said. “By having a Casey’s Law advocate, she will be able to help them find the treatment they can afford. Just looking at a piece of paper or talking to one of my deputy clerk’s – we’re not experts in that area, but Shannon is going to be. So, she’ll be able to help them work through that issue, which is what I have seen to be the stopping point for most people when they come in concerned about their loved one, but they know there’s no way they can afford to pay for an unknown amount of what the treatment will be; and that’s what the form asks them to do.”
“You’re already at your end if you’re considering involving the courts to save your loved one; you’ve already been through a lot,” Roberts said. “Of course, it has to be a very thorough process because it is involuntary admission to a rehab facility, and you want to make sure the person that is petitioning is prepared, and also the respondent shows up. It’s very overwhelming, but, at the same time, it’s possible; and I’m going to help people navigate that.
“I can full-heartedly get behind giving people a chance. Basically, that’s all we’re doing – we’re giving somebody a chance, and all you can do is keep offering that chance. Right now, there aren’t a whole lot of chances around these parts; there’s jail.”
“One of the prime reasons we needed a Casey’s Law advocate here to gather information and know about what’s available, statewide even, and help people connect resources to their needs,” Avery said.
“Too often women and men end up in the situations that my mother was in, but there’s room to grow and change,” Roberts said. “Every individual can if they have the proper resources, the proper tools. In Calloway and Marshall counties, I’m going to help other people navigate this and, hopefully, save lives, save sorrow and stop the trauma being burdened onto the next generation.”
About Roberts, Avery said, “Shannon has got the energy level that’s necessary to start something from the ground floor and build it into, possibly, a model for the state. The Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy mentioned (that) if this works, it might become a model that the ASAP organization, which is statewide, might be able to use to build Casey’s Law advocate programs statewide.
“Hillary Clinton said, ‘It takes a village.’ I wholeheartedly agree with that,” Avery said. “Sometimes when you’re going through, probably, the lowest you’ve ever been with your family, you need a support network. I believe that Shannon will be part of that support network for these people as the Casey’s Law advocate.”
