MURRAY — The Calloway County Animal Shelter recently received a large donation of puppy pads and decided to share the blessing with other nearby animal shelters and nonprofit groups.
Kathy Hodge, executive director for the Humane Society of Calloway County, said the large donation came from the United Pet Fund. Wednesday, a large tractor trailer arrived with thousands of puppy pads, and workers with various nonprofit animal organizations were present to take home the much-needed supplies.
“We had an offer from United Pet Fund, which is an organization that distributes food and pet supplies to 501(c)(3) rescue groups and animal shelters all across the country,” Hodge said. “They offered to bring a semi-trailer truckload of puppy pads down from Cincinnati. Of course, no one organization can use that many pads, so we said we would be glad to be a hub and organize this.”
Hodge said that among the groups was Western Kentucky Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation, as well as other organizations and nonprofits that provide care for animals.
“We got together with Western Kentucky Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation we already worked with them and they are here locally,” she said. “So we got together and started calling all of the rescue groups, humane societies and animal shelters in about a 60 to 80-mile radius to see who could use more puppy pads.”
Hodge said some groups don’t use very many and other groups tend to use a lot. Either way, she said this was a good opportunity for any organization to reduce costs and put money to other uses.
“This will allow them to use that money for something else,” she said. “And we know that ultimately will help a lot of animals.”
Hodge said people came from Graves, Crittenden, Lyon, Marshall and other counties to take advantage of the generous donation.
“Since this is our first time to do it, we don’t know if we will be getting all of these distributed today,” she said. “I am thinking we will distribute about half of them today, and for the other half, we may have some other groups that contact us and may want to participate, and we will make that happen.
“Some of the people here today may need to come back and get more because they use so much. So, until they are gone they will be available to any 501(c)(3) animal rescue or county animal shelter.”
