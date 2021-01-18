MURRAY – Calloway County School District employees can expect to receive COVID-19 vaccines around the beginning of February, according to Superintendent Tres Settle. He said he and other school administrators learned about the estimated timeline during a meeting last week with Kentucky Education Commissioner Jason Glass.
K-12 school personnel are among those getting vaccinated during the second phase of the state’s Draft COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Plan. The “1B” phase also includes first responders and anyone over the age of 70. Settle said all school districts across the state were originally intended to receive the vaccines around the same time.
“What happened is, in the 1A group, there were several people who elected not to take the vaccine, so they had extra doses, and instead of discarding those, many districts across the state began asking the next level, which would be 1B, if they wanted them ...” Settle said. “... So there are actually regions of the state who have begun – as a matter of fact my younger brother who teaches in Bowling Green Independent Schools received his vaccination today.”
Settle said he was told during last week’s meeting that Calloway County Schools could start distributing vaccines “give or take the first week of February.” Assistant Superintendent Brian Wilmurth said the vaccinator for the school district will be the Calloway County Health Department. He said he sent the final list of employees who want the vaccine to the health department on Friday.
“They did say that they anticipate they will be able to do all of the Calloway County school district employees that said yes in one day,” Wilmurth said. “There may be a problem depending on how many vaccines they get. We might have to do group one, group two, group three – it may be a three-week process to get everybody through. But right now, they are saying that they can do everybody in one day,”
Wilmurth said they plan to administer the vaccines on a Friday so employees have a chance to recover from any mild symptoms, such as soreness or fatigue. Settle said the next phase is to plan how those vaccines will be distributed and how they will accommodate employees to get vaccinated.
In other news, administrators told the board more students have returned to in-person learning this semester. McKeel said there has been an increase across all schools since students returned from Christmas break on Jan. 11. He said the overall in-person instruction is at 68% compared to 65.4% in November, adding that elementary schools saw a bigger jump from 74.6% to 80.3%.
The board voted to approve the calendar for the 2021-22 school year. Board members voted to accept the Variable Instructional Calendar, which puts students back to school on Aug. 23, has a winter break that runs from Dec. 23 to Jan. 7 and ends the school year on May 12. The Variable Instructional Calendar is what the district used for their 2020-21 calendar.
During his monthly superintendent’s report, Settle told the board the school district is looking to put an air filtration system in all schools that would help clean the air and further mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Settle said he’s had several employees and colleagues ask about the new technology, called “bipolar ionization,” which is a device that goes into the building’s HVAC system and filters the air. He said the device provides another way to make schools safer, and that they will be looking at the cost of potentially installing one in every building.
