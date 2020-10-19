MURRAY – The Calloway County Board of Education last week approved a positive evaluation of Superintendent Tres Settle and set a new policy allowing remote learning students to come back to in-person classes after nine weeks if their parents wish.
“We amended the Calloway back-to-school plan to allow students to transition from virtual to in-person at the nine-week interval,” Settle said. “Formerly, it was at the end of the semester, but we’ve have several requests from parents whose children started online and it’s not working out for them so they’re wanting their children to come back in person. We’ve limited that to at the end of nine weeks. So in other words, instead of only having one opportunity to come back in person, they would have the opportunity to come back at the end of a nine-week period.”
In other business:
• The board reportedly gave Settle an “exemplary” evaluation at Thursday’s monthly meeting. Board Chair Jay Housden could not be reached for comment before press time Sunday.
• The board chose member Scott Lowe to represent the board on the 2021-22 school district calendar committee.
• The board approved Robert W. Baird & Co. to be the district’s fiscal agent.
