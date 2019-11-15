MURRAY — The Calloway County Board of Education took a first look at changes to a revision of school policy at Calloway County High School, involving the random drug testing of students during its monthly meeting Thursday night.
The change is a revision of Board Policy 09.423 in regard to the use of alcohol, drugs and other prohibited substances. The changes would create a new random drug testing model for any students at CCHS applying for a parking pass, or participating in extracurricular competitive activities at the school.
“This is an amendment to our existing board policy, as we are looking at the addition of substance abuse testing for students in our high school that are participating in extracurricular competitive events, or who wish to have a parking pass on Calloway County School property,” said Calloway Director of Pupil Personnel Josh McKeel. “The main goal is to look out for the safety, welfare and condition of our students. This will operate, hopefully, as a deterrent for their use of illegal drugs and banned substances, just as an enforcement of our existing policy.”
McKeel said students participating in either extracurricular competitive events or wanting to park on campus would be put in a pool. Students would then be randomly selected from that pool for screening.
“It would be a random selection,” McKeel said. “Their name would go into a pool, and we will be working with a local agency that will conduct the drug testing for us. If those individuals were to come back as positive for such substances, we are working on the procedures that would be put in place.”
McKeel said that could include participation in events or parking privileges being suspended for a time.
“We would also have the opportunity to provide them with information, them and their families, about substance abuse, and point them in the right direction where they could make better choices and get away from those things,” McKeel said. “Again, our goal is to help the overall student, and to provide them with the support to do so.”
McKeel said a list of procedures would be presented to the board during the second reading of the change during the December meeting. Calloway County Superintendent Tres Settle said he and McKeel had been looking at the change for some time, and had looked at other districts with similar policies.
“Mr. McKeel and I have spent considerable time working together and talking to other districts,” Settle said. “I have met with the superintendent at Graves County and used bits and pieces of their policy. Mr. McKeel has looked at Muhlenberg County and Ballard County’s policies.
“Ours is a combination of things we liked. This is the first reading and I encourage you to look over it again. Our board attorney is also involved in this with us and making sure we are not doing anything outside of the parameters of the law.”
