MURRAY — In a short special-called meeting mid-day Tuesday, the Calloway County Board of Education approved purchase orders for HVAC equipment at three buildings and energy design criteria for every other district-owned building.
“The district is engaged in an energy savings contract with Trane, and what we requested today was the approval of the BG-1 (project application form with the Kentucky Department of Education), which is required before you can begin a construction project,” said Superintendent Tres Settle after the meeting. “The second thing was a request to approve the energy savings contract with Trane. Then we made a request to approve purchase orders for the direct purchase of HVAC equipment. There is a cost savings benefit to us if we purchase that directly.”
The HVAC equipment is for Calloway County Middle School, East Calloway Elementary School and Calloway County Preschool.
Settle also asked the board to approve the BG-2 for energy design criteria. The energy design criteria is for the district’s three elementary schools, the middle and high schools, the preschool, the bus garage, central office, Day Treatment Center, Hoke Athletic Complex and the maintenance building.
Settle said the planning for these projects has been underway for some time. Although HVAC updates would have been needed anyway and the board had also looked at energy savings options before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, that crisis led the administration and board to consider and sign on to an additional air filtration element.
“Part of this project will include bipolar ionization in our HVAC system, which will allow for cleaning the air,” Settle said. “(It allows for) filtration of bugs and viruses, which is a new technology and something we’re excited about because as this pandemic has presented itself, it’s opened our eyes to ways we could potentially mitigate any unwanted virus or bacteria that might float in the air.”
Settle said including bipolar ionization as part of the plan only adds about $500,000 to the overall cost. The next regular board meeting had to be rescheduled for May 27, so Settle said a special-called meeting was necessary to avoid delaying the project for two weeks. He said he is hoping to begin construction over the summer.
