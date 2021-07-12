MURRAY — The Calloway County Board of Education met July 8 in the central office board room. The meeting showcased improvements across the district and a special award for a long time Laker.
Building maintenance projects were a major point of discussion during the meeting. Maintenance director Kenny Duncan reported great progress in the renovations at East Elementary where crews were replacing the ceiling and installing a new HVAC system. Future projects include adding bipolar ionization to HVAC systems at each school, which would improve air quality for all students and staff. The district continues to plan for a new auxiliary gym on the main campus and hopes to have it completed in the summer of 2022.
Tres Settle, superintendent, reported the summer school programs offered by the district have been an overwhelming success and he has seen great teamwork between the principals, bus drivers and food service. He also announced the purchasing of new textbooks for CCMS and CCHS, using the money acquired from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) fund.
Other district directors reported remarkable progress in their departments as well. Pat Lane, food service director, described overwhelming success in providing extra meals for students and families over the last 16 months during the COVID-19 pandemic.
New transportation director Brian Collier noted the district has received three new school buses this summer and expects the arrival of three more buses in the fall.
A special award presentation was the highlight of the meeting. Josh McKeel, deputy superintendent and director of pupil personnel, received the Excellence in Leadership Award from the Kentucky Association of Professional Educators (KAPE). McKeel was chosen for the award over every district-level administrator in Kentucky. KAPE chairman Doug Wilson, executive director Donna House and board member Brian Collier presented the award to McKeel, who is starting his 19th year at Calloway County.
The next Calloway County Board of Education meeting will be Thursday, Aug. 12, at 6 p.m. at the central office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.