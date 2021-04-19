MURRAY — Calloway County Board of Education members were alerted Thursday night to a recent server security breach, while across the campus, a local SWAT team descended upon the Calloway County Middle School for a training drill.
District Technology Coordinator Caleb Reinhardt said anomalous activity was detected on the paystub server for district employees during a security audit on April 2. Reinhardt found persistent connections from the server to Brazil, India and the United Kingdom, but said he believed the data retrieved in the attackers were benign.
At worst, Reinhardt said, the district could be facing $1 million in remediations such as credit monitoring for employees. The server will be retired in July, but Reinhardt said a decision will need to be made on how to proceed until then. The incident investigation, which lasted two weeks and included consultation with four security defense firms, found that the district’s digital defenses did hold up, but further analysis is necessary to determine if there is a weak spot in this server which could allow for further exploitation of other servers.
•••
Construction is set to begin this summer at East Calloway County Elementary, to be followed by construction at the Calloway County Middle School and Calloway County Preschool.
Board members approved a revised BG-1, a special type of project application required by the Kentucky Department of Education, that would use state funding for a Guaranteed Energy Savings Contract with Trane. The project, which would include partial replacement of the HVAC system at the middle school, will cost an estimated $2 million, said Superintendent Tres Settle.
Board members also approved Settle’s request for a pre-contract HVAC equipment order to avoid any delay in the beginning of construction due to a six-to-eight-week shipping window. The board of education will front the estimated $500,000-$750,000 pre-contract order until it can be reimbursed by the state.
•••
The last day of the school year for students will be May 14, with graduation for the class of 2021 set for May 14 at 6:30 p.m. at the CFSB Center. Chris King, Calloway County High School principal, is expected to announce guidelines for in-person attendance soon, though King said there will be livestreaming of the event. The CFSB Center currently has a limited capacity.
The high school will not be hosting a Project Graduation this year due to the nature of the event and COVID-19 restrictions. However, King said the school is looking into an alternative activity, similar to one held last year.
“We are getting back to the normal end-of-the-year activities,” said King.
The Calloway County Elementary Schools – North, East and Southwest – will be holding their fifth-grade commencement ceremonies on May 13 at the Rotary Pavilion at Central Park, Southwest Calloway Elementary Principal Mark Mallory said.
•••
Head football coach Chris Champion presented a request on behalf of the Calloway County High School Football and Track teams for a new scoreboard and videoboard. The scoreboard costs $58,675 at Varsity Scoreboards Inc.
Champion said the scoreboard would be paid for through the sales of four permanent advertising panels, each costing $15,000. If those spots are not sold, the teams will not pursue that particular scoreboard. The new scoreboard would provide opportunities for fundraising, such as potential drive-in movie nights or spots for parents to send in shoutouts.
Board members unanimously approved the scoreboard.
•••
Director of Pupil Personnel Josh McKeel said the 2021-22 Code of Acceptable Behavior and Discipline policy was adopted on March 3 and received approval from the school board attorney. The five revisions and one update to the policy were insignificant and included changes in language to refer to the “board of education” as the “central office” and revised the dated terms used in the telecommunications policy.
McKeel reported that attendance for students is now at 2,878, an increase of 42 students since this time last year. McKeel also said 74.9% of students are learning in person, while 25.1% of students are still distance learning.
•••
Business items such as approval of the monthly financial report, consent agenda and personnel report passed abruptly, as discussion turned to the Area Technology Center (ATC).
Claims for the center totaled $57,066.09, most of which, Settle said, went to the school’s electric program.
Settle encouraged board members to visit the ATC, which he said is a “state-of-the-art facility,” to tour the new model house designed for students to practice electrical wiring.
ATC Principal Dan Hicks reported that the culinary and welding classes are wrapping up certification exams, and others are soon to follow.
The ATC has also started after-school programs. Hicks said there were four after-school programs Tuesday, and 10 students attended.
While ordinarily ATC students of the nursing program would be working in nursing homes to earn their state-mandated clinical credit, this year, due to COVID-19, those students are doing simulated clinicals, Hicks said.
•••
Principals at each of the elementary schools – Mallory, Monica Price, and Melinda Hendley – each touted a positive response to summer school from students and parents, and said students were especially happy to be back on the playgrounds, as of last week.
“We’ve got schools full of happy kids, and schools full of hardworking teachers,” said Mallory.
Calloway County Preschool Principal Leisha Barlow said parents were eager to register new students, and that the preschoolers are enjoying their new playground.
•••
Tommy Futrell, director of transportation, said the department is training three candidates, and he is confident they will pass.
Parker Ford Lincoln, Inc. received the bid for SUVs the district is buying. Futrell said the bid from Parker Ford was less than the bid from the state.
Settle and Futrell stressed the need for additional bus drivers as the department looks to hire.
Food Service Director Pat Lane said the number of meal pickups is slacking off, likely due to the increase in in-person attendance.
Food Service is also facing a shortage of substitutes and full-time workers, Lane said.
No members of the public attended to make public comments during the allocated time.
As the meeting closed, Settle asked board members to schedule special called meeting to plan for the 2021-2022 school year and discuss allocation of the ESSER III funds totaling $8.6 million the district received Monday.
The next regularly scheduled board meeting will be held at 6 p.m. May 20.
