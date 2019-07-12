MURRAY — The Calloway County Board of Education heard about some new online options for both student registration and employee training during its brief July meeting Thursday.
The first item mentioned was that a new online registration system for students was underway after a pilot program through Calloway County Middle School during the previous school year. Josh McKeel, director of pupil personnel for the district, provided the board with information on that service to parents and students and reminded the board that as of Wednesday, there were 26 days until classes were in session at Calloway.
“Starting next week on July 17, the high school starts new student registration,” McKeel said. “After the following week, starting on July 23, all of our schools will be up and running and registering students. So (the new school year) is right around the corner.”
McKeel said that this year, students at all schools in the district will be able to register online.
“We have created some forms online and all students will be able to register online. That has been ongoing since the middle school piloted the program back during the school year,” McKeel said. “That is going really well, and as of Wednesday, we have 909 responses.
“We are also able to do our emergency cards and our alternative transportation for each school online.”
McKeel said this new system would not only be more convenient for parents, but it would help the district make better use of its resources.
“The good news for our parents is this is going to be a much more efficient and fluid process than it has been in the past,” McKeel said. “We are also excited about the resources that it is going to save. Instead of producing some 3,000 first-day packets and information, we will be able to distribute that electronically as well as doing each school’s handbook electronically.”
McKeel said there is a registration link that can be found at each school’s website. During his report, Calloway Superintendent Tres Settle said the district will also be utilizing online tools for training staff as well.
“Something new we have started this year is an online training program for our employees,” Settle said. “There are several training requirements by law, and we have always handled those in house or in the school buildings, and it took a lot of time, either during opening days or on the afternoons. This year, we came across an opportunity in a company that provides these services for you in videos and they also have a lot of additional trainings that we felt would be good for employees to have.”
Settle said the district has given each group of employees within the school system a different set of videos they must have watched by a certain date. Settle said this would be a time saving measure for the district, as well as a means to train late hires.
“When you hire an employee late, many times they have already missed the training day opportunity, so you have to go back and retrain,” Settle said. “This online platform will give us a better means of making sure that everybody has the training they are required under statute.”
