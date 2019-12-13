MURRAY – The Calloway County Board of Education heard good news during its annual financial report for the 2019 fiscal year during its monthly meeting Thursday.
Matt Hale, partner with Alexander, Thompson and Arnold, presented the results of its audit to the board. Hale said that the district saw good growth and a reduction in expenditures from the previous fiscal year, which was all good news, according to Hale.
“This was what we call a boring audit, which is great on your end because nothing jumped up,” Hale said. “You are going to see an unqualified opinion on all your financial statements. You are going to see clean opinions on your single audit reports and your compliance and current control reports too. It was smooth going.”
Hale said the district had seen a good increase in cash from the previous year’s audit, with the district having $10,309,000 in 2019 as opposed to $8,848,000 in 2018 – an increase of $1,461,000. Overall, the district saw a positive change in net position to the tune of $946,000.
“Your cash actually went up $1.4 million, and that is an excellent sign of health,” Hale said. “Your net position actually increased $946,000 ... at the end of the day, that is growth and that is a good thing to see.”
Hale said that SEEK funding to the district had mostly remained static, seeing an increase of $510,000 from the previous year. Government revenues had also slightly increased by $281,000. Hale also noted that revenues exceeded expenses in 2019 for the district.
Hale noted that tax revenues for the district increased this year as well, a trend he encouraged in the district as expenses should continue to rise as well. Hale also pointed out that SEEK revenue had declined for the district, and continued to do so for years.
“It dropped just a little bit from 2018, but I suspect that will continue,” he said.
Hale said future considerations for the district would include state and federal funding, as well as the ongoing issues with the state’s pension systems.
In other items, Kenny Duncan, maintenance director for the district, informed the board that he was in the process of gathering more information on the potential installation of a septic system at the elementary schools to replace the current water treatment plants in place. Calloway County Superintendent Tres Settle explained what they were considering during his report.
“Water treatment plants have a shelf life of 15 to 20 years at best, and we are spending a lot of money right now on ours; they need to be replaced and they are very expensive,” Settle said. “So before we go that route again, we want to pursue the septic option and see what that would cost. Because typically when a septic system goes in ... it should be a one-time fix. So we want to have those options for you.”
