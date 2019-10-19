MURRAY – The Calloway County Board of Education looked over some options for a new auxiliary gym for the main campus on College Farm Road during its monthly meeting this week.
The board heard from Jeremiah Hawkins and Jeanie Cannon of the RBS Design Group Thursday night. They presented the board with five possible locations for the gym, and stressed two in particular for their consideration.
The two that RBS felt were most worthy of the board’s attention would be located near the entrance to the campus. One would be in a parking lot on the campus of the high school near the building’s northwest corner, while the other option would be located between the board office and middle school. These two options were chosen due to their proximity to students, as well as their access to utilities.
“The things we want to consider when we are looking at site selection is site access, as well as how we are getting water and electric to it,” Hawkins said. “Another thing we want to consider is parking; do we have parking already, how can we drive there, and will it cause any extra work to provide that? Another consideration is the overall manipulation of the site and how drastic would changes be to put the building in a certain area.”
On top of the two options already mentioned, a location north of the soccer fields and south of the bus garage was presented. Utility access as well as use of the access road were listed as some potential concerns for that location.
Another option was located behind the middle school to the north, with the need to create additional parking being mentioned as a concern for that location. Another option was to the east of the high school, with extensive work to the actual site itself being noted as a potential issue.
The first site plan presented, called A, was located in a current parking lot in the northwest corner of the high school campus. This site was chosen due to its close proximity to the high school, with Hawkins noting that students could access the facility from the high school without having to cross traffic.
“The only cost is that we have to eat up a little bit of parking,” Hawkins said.
He said parking could be made up by constructing a new additional parking lot in front of the high school.
“The main advantage to this site and why it was originally selected is accessibility for high school students to the auxiliary gym,” said Calloway County Superintendent Tres Settle. “So if we wanted to use it for PE class or even an afternoon practice, they don’t have to cross traffic or anything to access it.”
The other option was located between the board office and the middle school, and would take up less parking for construction than the other location. However, this would create the need for students from the high school to cross traffic from the main entrance to the campus to access the gym.
The board will consider the various options for the gym’s location and decide on a more concrete plan in the coming months. Settle said that ideally, the bidding process might begin in April, with hopes that a summer construction window would lessen the impact of work on the flow of traffic on the campus, which is already an issue.
“We have kids on our campus until 9 because everybody is waiting to share the same facility,” Settle said of the need for the gym. “This is for you all to begin looking at and considering. Site selection will be the first thing, and I will have these guys back and we will start talking about what it will look like inside.”
The board also took time at the onset of the meeting, to recognize the passing of board member Leann Myers, who died of cancer earlier in the week.
“Mrs. Leann Myers passed away this past week after a battle with cancer,” said board chair Jim Housden. “She served on the board for 12 years, and she will be sincerely missed. Please keep her family and everyone in your prayers.”
