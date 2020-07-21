MURRAY — The latest numbers from the United States Census Bureau show Calloway County still sitting in third place for the most responses inside Kentucky’s Purchase Area.
However, that edge is very narrow as a pair of counties are only less than a percentage point behind Calloway in the quest to determine an accurate count of people living in the United States.
Monday’s numbers show that Calloway has surpassed its response percentage from 2010 with 63.9% of the county’s residents having responded. That is .3% more than the 2010 response.
However, fourth-place Marshall County is on Calloway’s heels at 63.7 and Carlisle County, which is fifth, is at 63.5. Carlisle has made a strong push in the past two months after falling behind Calloway by as much as 5%, while Marshall was as much as 3% behind its southern neighbor at one point.
Marshall still has work to do to match its 2010 response in which it had 66.4% of its residents counted. Meanwhile, Carlisle is having a much stronger push than 2010 when it counted 55.4% of its inhabitants.
As for the rest of the Purchase, McCracken County has taken a two-point lead on second-place Graves County for the top spot. McCracken is at 69.1, while Graves is 67.1. Both are now about two points behind their 2010 numbers.
The city of Murray continues trying to inch to its 2010 total. Monday, Murray residents had reported at a 61% clip, which is still 5.5% behind 10 years ago. Benton is the Purchase city with the highest response percentage so far with 72.1% (it was 76% in 2010), while Paducah is next with 65.6% (69.8 in 2010) and Mayfield next at 62.1 (about 4% shy of a decade ago).
In June, National Public Radio reported that the Census Bureau would be deploying workers to visit homes yet to respond sometime in July, something that usually would have started well before that date but has been delayed because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. NPR also said the counting of people who are homeless has been rescheduled to start in late September.
