McCRACKEN COUNTY – Calloway County native Brittany Collins now resides in New Mexico, meaning she does not get to return to her home area too often.
However, she has found a way the past two years to return for something that was as much a part of her life in her younger years as anything - the annual New Year’s water ski outing of the Kentucky Lake Ski Nuts club near Paducah. And each of the last two years she was able to bring her son, Collin.
Friday’s renewal was much more memorable. Collin is now 2 and, where he spent most of the time sleeping a year ago, he was able to really enjoy the surroundings this time.
“We don’t see a lot of grass or water where we are, so he’s in heaven now,” Collins said as she watched her son, time after time, engage in what seems to be a rite of passage for toddlers - stomping their feet in the wet ground where puddles have formed, causing muddy water to explode. “It’s wet here. Out there, we don’t get this much rain. It feels really wet, but it’s great.
“I’m glad to be here. This is home. I couldn’t ask for more. I’ve probably been part of at least 20 of these, maybe 25, and it’s just an incredible feeling to see all of these people that you don’t get to see in, like, a year, then you come home and it’s like you haven’t missed a beat.”
Adding to the joy of the day, Collins, like the other five people who tested their skills at Twin Oaks Lake, did not fall in the water, although Friday’s conditions were actually quite warm compared to previous years. The air temperature at the time the first skier took to the water Friday was 55 degrees.
“I remember one time that this lake was all iced over, so we took a four-wheeler and pulled people who were skiing on top of the ice,” she said. It’s nice to see (the water) flowing today, instead of having ice.”
This marked the 44th time the club has celebrated New Year’s Day by doing what its members do best - ski. This is a group that has established a strong reputation with some of its members having won national water skiing titles, while the facility itself has hosted such events as the Southern Regionals, as well as the Disabled Nationals for competitors with physical disabilities.
Brittany, along with her brother, Tyler, also have been part of national titles on the collegiate level. They helped the University of Louisiana-Monroe win one of the program’s 29 National Collegiate Water Ski Association titles.
Now, their younger brother - Austin - is a senior at Calloway County High School in Murray, and he appears to be destined to follow in their footsteps. A multiple-award earner in water skiing, Austin is a prized recruit and ULM is one of the schools pursuing him.
That was not on his mind Friday, but staying upright and as dry as possible was. In the end, he kept his lifetime streak of not having fallen on New Year’s Day intact.
“You don’t think about it too much,” said Austin, whose lap on one of the finger lakes of Twin Oaks included several times where he would drift well to the side of the boat, then move to the other side. “That’s what I do when I’m jumping (where competitors launch from a ramp and fly, in many cases, more than 100 feet). It’s just a kind of muscle memory. I’ve been doing this so long, it’s just what I’m used to doing when I’m on skis.”
The pilot of the boat also has a lot to do with the success of these runs, and that was the job of Austin’s grandfather, Bobby Hill, also of Calloway County. Hill has participated as a skier several times on past New Year’s Days, but he chose to spend the entire event Friday behind the wheel of the boat with neighbor and former Ski Nuts member Walter Mehr - who, along wife Patty and their family, attended this event for the first time in about 15 years - serving as the person helping make sure the rope had the right slack.
“Well, you’ve got to have a driver, for sure, and nobody got dumped in water. That’s good,” said Hill, who has been known to wear a baseball cap proclaiming that “Life is Good’’ on some occasions for this event. That idea seemed very true Friday.
“This is the 43rd year for this. I have my family and friends here for this every year. This time, I’ve got my grandson out here, my daughter, her son. I’ve also got Tyler about to have a baby any day now (in Atlanta, Georgia). There’s a lot going on.”
And on this day, there was one more item of business, and it had to do with young Collin. Once all of the skiers had made their runs, Hill’s wife, Tina, carried the child to the dock, where Mehr took possession before placing Collin onto his grandfather’s lap. And away they went for their own journey around the lake.
“That was great,” Bobby said. “But you know? That’s how we start them around here, at about that age. I think all of my kids pretty much started skiing at around 2 or 3 years old.”
Brittany added that she hopes Collin will be introduced to skis later this year.
