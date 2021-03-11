Calloway County Bicentennial Celebration to include commemorative history book

MURRAY – Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes held a press conference Tuesday at the Murray Convention and Visitors Bureau to announce a Bicentennial Celebration for Calloway County in 2022.
“We are 199 years old this year,” said Imes. “In 2022, we will be 200 years old and we want to celebrate our birthday in a big way.”
Imes emphasized this was to be a county-wide, year-long celebration beginning in January 2022.
“We want to recognize the past so that future generations can look back and be informed as to how this community has become what it is today. We want to recognize those people, businesses and organizations who have made contributions that shaped our community, ” Imes said.
Imes is encouraging nonprofits, local agencies, businesses and industry to be a part of this celebration.
“It is an important time for our community to come together,” said Imes. “This is exciting news and we have so many things to look forward to next year to celebrate how far we have come and how much pride we have in our community. We hope that next year, when any event is scheduled in our community, each one will label their event as a Bicentennial Celebration. These events will be included on our community calendar compiled by the Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce.”
Imes said there would likely be a Founders Day held in November 2022, which is the month 200 years ago that Calloway County was founded.
“We (the county) don’t plan to organize a lot of events for this celebration, but we are hoping that any events that are scheduled for next year will include the words ‘Bicentennial,’” Imes said. “We want to celebrate the entire year.”
In addition to the county turning 200, the Murray Independent School District will be 150 years in existence and Murray State University will be celebrating its 100th year.
“We have much to celebrate next year,” Imes said.
Deputy Judge Executive Gina Winchester, who is also a member of the MISD Board of Education, has organized a leadership team to coordinate, organize and plan activities and events leading up to Founders Day in November.
“An effort is already underway to produce a commemorative history book of Calloway County,” said Imes. “The Fiscal Court voted to sponsor the writing and publishing of this book, which will be done by Acclaim Press in Sikeston, Missouri. Local author, Bobbie Smith Bryant, has been asked to write this publication and she, along with Pat Seiber from the Calloway County Genealogical and Historical Society, are working to create, edit and submit entries for this publication.”
Bryant spoke briefly at the press conference and expressed her excitement about her involvement in this project and an opportunity to give back to her home community.
“We have more than 60 locals who are already working on submissions to our book,” she said. “ We want the public to be involved to help collect history, submit photographs or offer suggestions for topics or people they feel should be included.”
Bryant said the deadline for submissions to be included in the commemorative book is Sept. 1.
“This deadline isn’t that far away and all entries, photos or suggestions may be emailed to me at bobbiesmithbryant40@gmail.com.”
Bryant also added that special pages will be allocated for sponsorships, so those interested can shine a spotlight on their contributions to the county’s history.
Imes emphasized, again, that county government would not be planning a lot of events, but would be very involved in promoting events that will take place in 2022.
“The Bicentennial Celebration is meant to join each of us in this moment of great history,” Imes said. “Let’s come together to make it a year-long celebration worth remembering for generations to come.”
