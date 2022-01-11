MURRAY – The Calloway County Board of Education held a special-called meeting on Jan. 5. Among other things, the board met to discuss making changes to the Calloway County School District’s ’21-’22 Back to School Plan, the document that outlines the mitigation strategies employed by the district to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
CCSD Director of Professional Development and Public Relations Ryan Marchetti explained the purpose of the discussion, “Our board is looking at options to keep kids that were exposed at school by adjusting the quarantine rules. … With our current contact tracing and quarantine rules, one positive case could lead to 20 other students being forced to quarantine.”
CCSD Superintendent Settle offered a glimpse into how the district’s current quarantine procedures impact student education. “Imagine a classroom with 30 kids. In a normal school year, you’re going to have 95% of those 30 kids (there) every day. The nightmare for teachers (now) is that, on any given day, 30% of the class (could potentially be) out, and that 30% is always (shifting). (Teachers) are trying to move on in a structured format, following a natural progression established as part of our curriculum guides … and you’ve got (gaps in learning) because these kids are missing five, 10 days at a clip.”
Settle advised that school closures could also result from staff shortages. “I may have to close schools because I don’t have bus drivers to run routes or teachers to teach classes or cooks to cook for kids.”
Settle also gave the board a specific example of how current procedures impacted one classroom recently. “A few weeks back, we had a situation at East Elementary where we had 31 fourth graders quarantined because they were exposed. One of the 31 tested positive.”
Board Chair Jay Housden said, “We are sending too many kids home that are not testing (positive for COVID), but if we do away with (the quarantine policy), with the numbers elevating daily, we ought to go back to masks.”
Board member Scott Lowe echoed similar sentiments, “I wouldn’t be opposed to putting kids back in masks, but I think the quarantines are hurting the education of our students and hurting the faculty.”
Board member Mitchell Ryan clarified that the discussion is about quarantine procedures, not isolation procedures which are for students who have tested positive for COVID. “I think everybody agrees that the sick ought to go home and that’s not what we’re talking about, we’re talking about quarantine.”
Ryan voiced one of his concerns about ending contact tracing, “I want to know if my kid was (around) somebody who was positive. I would at least like to know that. And if you’re not contact tracing, then I’m not going to know that.
“All I do know is I’m not on board with sending 30 kids home when one kid tests positive. There are really only two things we can use – masks or tests – to offset that.”
Settle said that district administrators previously looked into Test to Stay programs which allow exposed students to continue going to school as long as they have a negative COVID test before they enter the building.
“We tabled that (idea) months back on the premise that it was problematic because of our campus structure, and (in order to test) kids before school, we’d have to look at an off-site location or have kids come in late to be tested,” Settle advised.
Ryan added, “And tests are hard to come by. I don’t know if testing is the answer. Then you’re left with a discussion about masks.”
Of the East Elementary incident when 31 students from one class were quarantined, Settle said, “If we had been masks on at that point, you probably would’ve been talking about maybe five or six kids.”
He added the caveat, “We were dealing with Delta then. Now, we’re dealing with Omicron … (which) is much faster and more rampant.”
There was agreement among the board that it would be more effective to define ranges for metrics that would trigger adjustments in mitigation strategies, such as changing to/from mandatory masking or cancelling school, instead of identifying specific numbers. Board members also agreed that school administrators should be the ones to decide if and when additional steps should be taken.
Before the discussion concluded, Settle asked the board to remain cognizant of the fact that NTI days are limited this year to 10. Settle advised that between inclement weather and potential COVID-related school closures, “There could be a situation where … we don’t have any more NTI days and that drags our calendar into June.”
The board requested additional information before the next board meeting on Test to Stay, including any contractual obligations, as well as feedback from other school systems in the region using it, as well as any programs available to supply masks for kids.
To read CCSD’s current Back to School Plan or view data on COVID cases in CCSD schools, visit www.calloway.kyschools.us/Content2/728.
The board also addressed three items of business at the meeting, including approving a contract with H2 Holdco, Inc. for athletic training and a legal services contract with K. Bryan Ernstberger.
The board also heard the first reading of an amendment to CCSD Board Policy 09.36. CCSD Director of Pupil Personnel Josh McKeel stated that the amendment would allow the district to transport students in district vehicles known as the “White Fleet.” The amendment includes training requirements for fleet drivers which are similar to those currently in place for bus drivers. The second reading will occur at the next meeting.
CCBE will convene for their regularly-scheduled meeting on Thursday, Jan. 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.