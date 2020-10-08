Calloway County Clerk’s Office awarded grant for election administration

MURRAY – Calloway County Clerk’s Office has been awarded a grant for safe and secure election administration in 2020 by the Center for Tech and Civic Life in Chicago.
According to Judge-Executive Kenny Imes’ office, the grant was awarded in the amount of $25,406.50. The purpose of the grant is to be used to “plan and to instrumentalize secure and safe election administration for the 2020 election.” The project period for this grant is from June 15, 2020, until Dec. 31, 2020.
Funding can be used for:
• Ballot drop boxes
• Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for staff, poll workers or voters
• Poll worker recruitment funds
• Hazard pay and training expenses
• Polling place rental and cleaning
• Expenses for early voting or Election Day voting
• Temporary staffing
• Vote by mail and absentee voting equipment or materials
