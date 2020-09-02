MURRAY – Around 9:10 a.m. today, troopers with Kentucky State Police, Post 1 responded to the intersection of KY 80 E and KY 783 northwest of Murray for a two-vehicle injury collision. Initial investigation by Post 1 reconstructionists shows Bobbie J. Bibb, 82 of Murray, Kentucky was traveling south on KY 783, operating a white 2002 Toyota Solara. Bibb failed to yield to oncoming traffic and a gray 2005 Ford F150, operated by Kenneth A. Charles, 49 of Puryear, Tennessee, collided with the driver's side door of Bibb's vehicle. Bibb's vehicle rotated counter-clockwise, crossing into the eastbound left turn lane of travel on KY 80, and coming to rest there. Bibb was transported to Murray-Calloway County Hospital by Murray-Calloway County EMS where she later succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased by Calloway County Coroner.
A passenger in Charles' vehicle, Angela Charles, 45 of Puryear, was also transported to Murray-Calloway County Hospital, where she was treated and released for her injuries. Bibb and Angela Charles were wearing their seat belts at the time of the collision. Kenneth Charles was not wearing a seat belt.
Kentucky State Police Trooper and Reconstructionist Mike Ray continues the investigation. Kentucky State Police were assisted on scene by Calloway County Sheriff's Office, Murray-Calloway County EMS, Calloway County Fire and Rescue, and Calloway County Coroner.
