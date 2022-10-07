MURRAY - The Calloway County Genealogical and Historical Society (CCGHS) will present a double feature program at its monthly meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, in the sanctuary of St. John’s Episcopal Church at 1620 West Main St.
The first feature will be a presentation to Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight of a portrait of Calloway County’s first and only female sheriff to-date, Fannie Grogan Hendon Stubblefield. Murray City Council member Patricia Seiber will make the presentation on behalf of CCGHS, and the portrait will hang in the Sheriff’s Office at Seventh and Olive streets, along with the portraits of the other Calloway County sheriffs.
Stubblefield served as Calloway County Sheriff from Aug. 26, 1968 until Jan. 1, 1970. Her husband, Cohen V. Stubblefield (1907-1970), resigned because of ill health, and Mrs. Stubblefield was appointed to serve until the next election for sheriff, when she ran for the remainder of her husband’s term and received 2,410 votes in an uncontested race.
Mr. Stubblefield was elected to his first term as sheriff in 1957 and served from 1958 to 1962. At that time, sheriffs could not succeed themselves, but he was elected to a second term in 1965 and served from 1966 until Aug. 31, 1968. During her husband’s first two terms, Mrs. Stubblefield served as office deputy.
Stubblefield was the daughter of William C and Ollie May Grogan Hendon. She was born in 1909 and married her husband in 1929. They were the parents of two sons, Jackie (1930-1988) and Billy Joe (1934-2015), and had two grandsons, David Craig Stubblefield (1958-1975) and Jerry Allan Stubblefield (1962-1989), and two granddaughters, Vickie Stubblefield Steelman and Luci Stubblefield-Sweeney, both of Huntsville, Alabama, who will be present for the presentation.
The meeting’s second feature will be retired Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Bill Cunningham discussing “The Black Patch Tobacco Wars in Western Kentucky,“ which was the subject of his 1983 study “On Bended Knees: The Night Rider Story.”
“Although Justice Cunningham was born two counties distant, we still lay claim to him as a son,” said CCGHS President Dr. Randy Patterson. “His roots are very deep in Calloway County soil, his ancestors rest among us, Murray State University helped mold him, and he returns to his alma mater to teach courses and to give back in numerous ways. We could not be more excited to have him speak to CCGHS during our county’s Bicentennial year.”
A native of Lyon County, where he lives today, Justice Cunningham earned his bachelor’s degree from Murray State University in 1966, where he was student body president, and received his Juris doctorate in 1969 from the University of Kentucky College of Law. He served in the U.S. Army in Korea, Germany and Vietnam.
He was Eddyville’s City Attorney from 1974 to 1991, and public defender for the Kentucky State Penitentiary from 1974 to 1976. He was Commonwealth Attorney for the 56th Judicial District from 1976 to 1988, and during his tenure was voted the Outstanding Kentucky Commonwealth Attorney by his peers. In 1991, he was elected judge of the 56th Judicial Circuit (Caldwell, Livingston, Lyon and Trigg Counties) and served for 15 years until January 2007. In 2006, he was elected to serve on the Supreme Court of the Commonwealth of Kentucky and retired in 2019 after a 40-year judicial career.
Justice Cunningham has written more than court opinions--he is the author of seven books, among them “A Distant Light: Kentucky’s Journey Toward Racial Justice,” which chronicles dark days in Calloway County in the early 20th century after a black man killed a white man and a lynch mob formed, only to be suppressed by a courageous governor. As a result, Calloway County became the only county of the eight in the Jackson Purchase that did not record a lynching.
Justice Cunningham married the former Paula Trull, and they are the parents of five sons and grandparents of 16. Their son Joe served in the United States Congress from the First Congressional District of South Carolina from 2019 to 2021, and is the 2022 Democratic nominee to be that state’s governor.
Members of CCGHS meet on the second Tuesday of each month at St. John’s Episcopal Church, and the public is always invited to attend. For the past three years, society members have worked to help produce the Bicentennial volume “Calloway County: Celebrating the First 200 Years, 1822-2022,” which will be released Nov. 3 at a Bicentennial Celebration. Persons with questions about the CCGHS meeting may call 601-842-4036.
