MURRAY - The Calloway County Genealogical and Historical Society (CCGHS) will present a double feature program at its monthly meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, in the sanctuary of St. John’s Episcopal Church at 1620 West Main St. 

The first feature will be a presentation to Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight of a portrait of Calloway County’s first and only female sheriff to-date, Fannie Grogan Hendon Stubblefield. Murray City Council member Patricia Seiber will make the presentation on behalf of CCGHS, and the portrait will hang in the Sheriff’s Office at Seventh and Olive streets, along with the portraits of the other Calloway County sheriffs.