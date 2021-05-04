MURRAY — A Calloway County grand jury met in April to examine several cases and determine whether or not to issue indictments against the defendants.
Under Kentucky law, criminal cases that include felony charges are subject to examination by a grand jury. This comes after a case has entered district court and has subsequently received a preliminary hearing. In the preliminary hearing, a judge determines if enough evidence exists (known in legal terms as “probable cause”) to move the case forward.
That next step is examination by a grand jury, which takes a similar role as the district judge in that its main purpose is also to determine if sufficient proof exists to move the case to the next level of the justice system by issuing what is called an indictment. Defendants who are indicted then have their cases moved to circuit court.
The following list consists of defendants who were indicted and have now had their cases moved to Calloway Circuit Court. Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law:
Mario Sanchez Allen, 32, Michelle Drive, Murray: Bail jumping in the first degree, persistent felony offender in the second degree.
Justin S. Freeland, 37, Old Murray Paris Road, Puryear, Tennessee: Bail jumping in first degree.
Misty Ann Glass, 39, South Fifth Street, Murray: Bail jumping in the first degree.
John Jeffrey Haddock, 27, Maggie Road, Cadiz: Bail jumping in the first degree.
Eugene J. Orvis, 44, DeLeon Street. Ottawa, Illinois: Bail jumping in the first degree.
Julius Sotomayor Jr., 22, Pondview Drive, Almo: Murder, theft by unlawful taking (value more than $500 but less than $10,000)
Salvatore Fiorino, 35, Clarence Gaines Road, Paducah: Two counts assault in the third degree, persistent felony offender in the first degree.
Christopher L. King, 34, Sycamore Street, Murray: Promoting contraband in the first degree, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (methamphetamine), operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, controlled substance or other substance which impairs driving ability, first offense, persistent felony offender in the first degree.
Avion Cavitt, 21, Stadium View Drive, Murray: Firearm enhanced trafficking of marijuana (8 ounces or more but less than 5 pounds), first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Savanna Ashley Haycraft, 20, Stadium View Drive, Murray: Firearm enhanced trafficking of marijuana (8 ounces or more but less than 5 pounds), first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Anthony Patrick Bayus, 28, South Sixth Street, Murray: Wanton endangerment in the first degree.
Vi Jay Hill, 20, Beale Street, Murray: Theft by unlawful taking ($500 or more but less than $10,000).
Avion Cavitt, 21, Stadium View Drive, Murray: Firearm enhanced trafficking a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ali D. Hammonds, 18, Bourland Lane, Murray: Firearm enhanced trafficking a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kayden T. Rogers, 19, Bourland Lane, Murray: Trafficking in a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Gregory Lee Wilson, 22, Bourland Lane, Murray: Trafficking in a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jonathan E. Thomas, 29, Catalina Drive, Murray: Sodomy in the first degree (victim less than 12 years old), distribution obscene matter to a minor, first offense.
Amy Lee Yoke, 33, Broad Street, Murray: Receiving stolen property (value $500 or more but less than $10,000), theft by unlawful taking (controlled substances).
Kristin D. Yoke, 40, Broad Street, Murray: Receiving stolen property (value $500 or more but less than $10,000), theft by unlawful taking (controlled substances).
Glenn Lamar Davis, 20, Wesley Drive, Montgomery, Alabama: Wanton endangerment in the first degree, tampering with physical evidence.
Matthew Preston Kirk, 25, North 88th Avenue, Collinsville, Oklahoma: Rape in the first degree.
Nicholas Paul Jarvis, 38, Brown Road, Madisonville: Two counts of receiving stolen property (value $10,000 or more), receiving stolen property (value more than $500 but less than $10,000), persistent felony offender in the first degree.
Kya Christian Nelson, 19, Saint Claire Street, Racine, Wisconsin: Two counts of terroristic threatening in the second degree, terroristic threatening in the first degree.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.