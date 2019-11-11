A Calloway County grand jury met last week to issue indictments in several cases. Individuals named in these indictments are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
• Christian L. Cotton, 30, Castleman Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri: Sexual abuse in the first degree, victim under 12 years of age. Class C felony.
• Benjamin G. Cruz, 27, Estelle Street, Nettleton, Mississippi: Sexual abuse in the first degree, Class D felony.
• Chad A. Hughes, 36, Harmon Road, Hazel: Possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, second offense (methamphetamine), Class D felony; possession of a controlled substance in the third degree (drug unspecified), Class A misdemeanor.
• Cary Allan Bogard, 51, U.S. 641 South, Hazel: Assault in the second degree, Class C felony; persistent felony offender in the second degree, sentence enhancement.
• Michael W. Murray, 48, Tamarack Court, Evansville, Indiana: Burglary in the first degree, Class B felony; assault in the second degree, Class C felony.
• Rocky W. Beechum, 41, North Sixth Street, Mayfield: Trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (heroin), Class C felony; trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (greater than 2 grams methamphetamine), Class C felony; convicted felon in possession of a handgun, Class C felony; persistent felony offender in the first degree, sentence enhancement.
• Jack E. Wrye, 26, Ironwood Drive, Murray: Operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, first offense with aggravating circumstances, Class A misdemeanor; assault in the first degree, Class B felony.
• Justice A. Eyres, 22, South McDonald Street, Puryear, Tennessee: Assault in the third degree (inmate assault on a corrections officer), Class D felony.
• Jaden S. Murphy, 41, Coles Campground Road, Murray: Bail jumping in the first degree, Class D felony. n
