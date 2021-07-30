From the Calloway County Health Department:
For the Period of 7/29/21 to 7/30/21
As of 7/30/21, the Calloway County Health Department has received notification of a death related to COVID19. No additional details will be provided for privacy reasons. We wish to express our deepest sympathies and condolences to the family.
In addition, Calloway County Health Department has received notification of 32 new cases of COVID19 (7 cases on 7/29 and 25 cases on 7/30). The case count is now at 3,732 with 3,580recovered, 91 isolated at home, 10 hospitalized, and 51 deaths. Of the 32 cases, 31 cases were unvaccinated individuals. For the past 2 weeks, the average age of positive cases has been 36 with a noticeable increase in positive children, including infants under 1 year of age. For those unvaccinated individuals, we encourage you to find your reason to get vaccinated, even if it is to protect a child.
Calloway County Is now in the COVID Red Zone, which means that we have high community transmission of the virus. As a result, we make the following recommendations in accordance with the Department for Public Health: 1) get vaccinated, 2) wear a mask, 3) practice social distancing, 4) avoid social activities with unvaccinated persons, especially if you are medically vulnerable, and 5) postpone large public events.
For the latest calculated positivity rate, refer to the CDC Covid Data Tracker, https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view. As of 7/29/21, Calloway’s positivity rate is 13.82%.
If you or someone you know wants a COVID vaccine and is homebound and/or has mobility issues, please call us at (270) 753-3381 to schedule a home visit. For the latest COVID vaccine information and to locate vaccination sites, go to https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-covid-vaccine. Vaccine is readily available in our community. So, contact the local medical providers, pharmacies, and the Calloway County Health Department to schedule an appointment.
