MURRAY – The Calloway County Health Department said Tuesday it had received notification of 13 new confirmed cases of COVID19.
The total number of confirmed cases is now at 3,215, with 3018 recovered, 142 isolated at home, nine hospitalized and 46 deaths. The patients are residents of Calloway County. Additional details will not be provided to respect their privacy, CCHD said.
Since Murray-Calloway County Hospital performs the majority of COVID testing in the county, CCHD periodically reports their latest calculated positivity rate. MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate reported was 16.02% as of Jan. 21.
For additional information, go to kycovid19.ky.gov. You can also call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call your medical provider, or call CCHD at 270-753-3381. The Facebook page also contains updated information.
Disclaimer: Due to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA), the Murray Ledger & Times can only report information submitted by the Calloway County Health Department, which does not include names, age, gender or any other personal information.
