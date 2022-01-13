MURRAY - On Jan. 11, the Calloway County Health Department received notification of 132 cases, which is our highest daily case total. The case count is now at 6,757 with 6,139 recovered, 532 isolated at home, 14 hospitalized, and 72 deaths.
In response to the recent spike in COVID cases and the increased strain on our local healthcare systems, the Calloway County Health Department recommends postponing all community events and gatherings.
During this time, it is important to utilize virtual technology for meetings and services, get vaccinated, and wear masks in indoor public places due to our county’s high transmission rate.
Refer to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html for CDC guidance regarding isolation and quarantine for the general population, healthcare workers, K-12 schools, and childcare centers.
