MURRAY – As of Monday, the Calloway County Health Department said it had received notification of 15 new cases of COVID-19 (six cases on Saturday, three cases on Sunday and six cases on Monday).
Calloway County’s case count is now at 5,444, with 5,322 recovered, 54 isolated at home, seven hospitalized and 61 deaths. The breakdown of the total cases by age category is as follows: five cases under age 18; four cases ages 18-39; four cases ages 40-60; and two cases over 60.
For the latest COVID vaccine information and to locate vaccination sites, go to https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-covid-vaccine. Vaccine is readily available in the community.
