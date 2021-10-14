MURRAY – As of Wednesday, the Calloway County Health Department had received notification of 16 new cases of COVID-19.
The case count is now at 5,412, with 5,262 recovered, 83 isolated at home, seven hospitalized and 60 deaths. The breakdown of the total cases by age category is as follows: three cases under age 18; six cases ages 18-39; seven cases ages 40-60; and 0 over age 60.
For the latest COVID vaccine information and to locate vaccination sites, go to https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-covid-vaccine. Vaccine is readily available in the community.
