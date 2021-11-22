MURRAY – As of Friday, the Calloway County Health Department had received notification of two deaths related to COVID-19. Both patients were residents of Calloway County. The CCHD wishes to express its deepest condolences and sympathies to the family.
In addition, the CCHD has received notification of 57 new cases of COVID-19.
The case count is now at 5,630, with 5,509 recovered, 54 isolated at home, one hospitalized and 66 deaths. The breakdown of the total cases by age category is as follows: 10 cases under age 18; 25 cases ages 18-39; 15 cases ages 40-60; and 7 cases over age 60.
Booster doses are available through your medical provider or local pharmacies. If you are in need of a curbside or home visit due to mobility or medical issues for a COVID booster dose, please contact us at (270) 753-3381.
For the latest COVID vaccine information and to locate vaccination sites, go to https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-covid-vaccine. Vaccine is readily available in the community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.